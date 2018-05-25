Broncos' Bellyache is Wayne's pain

I CLEARLY recall the morning, back in October of 2005, when I was summoned to the office of then Broncos Chief Executive Bruno Cullen and asked to prepare a press release that would announce the club was sacking four of its coaching staff.

Wayne Bennett was in Bruno's office and, in his matter-of-fact manner, directed the club's media manager - me - as to what needed to be the principal message in the PR document I was about to prepare. Obviously, the chief executive had an input, but as Wayne was the instigator of the sackings, his sentiments were principally what prevailed.

Those to be axed were three long-time Bennett pupils - Kevin Walters (assistant coach), Gary Belcher (performance coach) and Glenn Lazarus (under 18s coach) - as well as Toowoomba Clydesdales coach John Dixon. Apart from the sacking of Wally Lewis after just two years as foundation captain, this was the most significant personnel change the club had engineered.

And it worked. Twelve months later the Broncos were premiers - for the sixth time.

Bennett, who has never been afraid to make brutal decisions at the expense of people very close to him, patently believes change does reap results. Surely too, he appreciates that good and faithful servants - such was the case with Walters, Belcher and Lazarus in 2005 - sometimes have to be moved on for the good of the organisation.

That is what transpired at the Dragons when Bennett went there in 2009, and at Newcastle three seasons later? And when he resumed his coaching career at the Broncos in 2015, Anthony Griffin was shown the door to make way for him.

But Bennett, seemingly, is not prepared to play by those rules anymore - the principles under which he has operated throughout his phenomenal record of 800 NRL games and seven premierships.

When chief executive Paul White says the Broncos' approach to Craig Bellamy is about planning for the future, he - and his board - obviously believe Bennett's time has come. And surely someone as canny as Bennett can see that.

So why, if he 'has always put the club first and will put the club first again' - as he expressed on Wednesday - does he not simply move aside and allow the Broncos to step in the direction they want to take? And it's not as though he will be without a job - he says he has received coaching offers from two clubs.

Sure, Bennett has a contract in place to coach at Red Hill next season, but that was also the case at Canberra when the Broncos poached him to be their foundation coach for 1988.

Very few good judges of our game would disagree that Craig Bellamy is the best coach in the NRL. And no-one could argue that the Broncos are the best-resourced club in the NRL. The two would no doubt be an amazing fit.

Sitting ninth on the NRL table and with maybe only two players to be selected for Origin next week, there can be little doubt the Broncos need to usher in a coaching change. And that change should be in 2019, not the year after.