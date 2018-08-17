Broncos boss addresses Bennett saga

BRISBANE CEO Paul White has been grilled at an explosive press conference where he repeatedly defended Wayne Bennett's future at the club in 2019 but failed to guarantee what his future holds beyond that.

The Courier Mail revealed on Thursday the Broncos have identified former Souths coach Michael Maguire as the man to take over from Bennett, but will allow the 68-year-old to see out his contract through to the end of the 2019 season.

Bennett asked for a one-year extension to take him through to the end of 2020 but that was reportedly rejected by club powerbrokers who are in the midst of a power struggle with the seven-time premiership winning coach.

White fiercely denied the Broncos had approached Maguire - or current Rabbitohs mentor Anthony Seibold, who has also been touted as one of the frontrunners to take over - and said he could guarantee Bennett would be at the helm in 2019.

"That story's not true," White said of the report linking Maguire to the Broncos. "Wayne's made it abundantly clear he wants to coach beyond the 2019 season and into 2020.

"There's no risk to Wayne's contract in 2019."

Pressed on whether Brisbane chairman Karl Morris had sent Bennett a letter offering him a position in the club's front office for 2020 - a peace offering which reportedly angered Bennett - White refused to confirm such a move had been made.

He said it was not his place to discuss any dialogue between Morris and Bennett.

White also refused to confirm he had a meeting with Bennett telling him to retire rather than drag his career out, saying it would be an invasion of privacy to put any such discussions into the public forum.

The Brisbane boss was on the defensive throughout the combative media conference as journalists repeatedly - and at times angrily - questioned him about why he wasn't willing to be more transparent about Bennett's future and what coaches were on the table should the Broncos part ways with Bennett.

White was adamant the club would not discuss plans for 2020 until after the completion of this season, doubling down on his position Brisbane was in no rush to find a new head coach because Bennett's position was secure in 2019.

Bennett has repeatedly fuelled the fire about his future in the Queensland capital. More than once he's publicly called for the CEO and board to answer questions about the coaching saga, but until now, they have been quiet on the matter.

White appeared to take a subtle dig at Bennett keeping the topic in the headlines, saying he hasn't been the one giving life to the drama.

"We've got 14 months before we need to make a decision about who's coaching our club in 2020," White said. "I haven't pushed this issue in the public domain.

"We've been consistent with that as a club. The commentary around … fiasco or crisis is just not the case."