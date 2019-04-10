Baby Bronco! Darius and Kayla’s news

Kayla Boyd, wife of Broncos captain Darius shared this image of daughter Willow kissing her belly to announce the couple are expecting their second child. Picture: From Kayla’s Instagram, @kaylaboyd_.

Kayla Boyd, wife of Broncos captain Darius shared this image of daughter Willow kissing her belly to announce the couple are expecting their second child. Picture: From Kayla’s Instagram, @kaylaboyd_.

BRONCOS captain Darius Boyd and wife Kayla are expecting their second child.

Kayla Boyd took to social media on Wednesday to announce the happy news after revealing last year the couple, who are expecting baby number two later this year, were trying for a sibling for three-year-old daughter Willow.

"Darius and I couldn't be happier to announce that we will be graced with the presence of another little little angel in October," she wrote alongside a stunning picture of Willow kissing her belly on Instagram.

Kayla Boyd, wife of Broncos captain Darius shared this image of daughter Willow kissing her belly to announce the couple are expecting their second child. Picture: From Kayla’s Instagram, @kaylaboyd_.

Kayla, who owns popular events business Find Your Fierce, was flooded with messages of congratulations and support and replied to one comment: "it still doesn't feel real".

"So nice to have it out in the open," she said in another.

The Boyds have been open about their desire to expand their family with Kayla revealing on social media in September that she and Darius had taken an "adults only" trip to celebrate her 31st birthday and try for another child.

Broncos captain Darius Boyd at home with his wife Kayla. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

She reiterated their desire as recently as January, telling The Courier-Mail at the time: "If that happens it happens."

"Last year, I took a step back from everything and that didn't work, so I'll do the opposite and see if that works," she said.

Speaking to U On Sunday last year, the pair said Willow had made it perfectly clear she wanted a sister.