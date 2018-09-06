Broncos deny injury dramas as stars miss training

Brisbane Broncos player Corey Oates runs with the ball during a team training session ahead of Week 1 of the NRL Finals Series at Clive Berghofer Field in Brisbane, Thursday, September 6, 2018. The Brisbane Broncos face the St George-Illawarra Dragons in an Elimination Final at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

THE Broncos insist they are not suffering an injury crisis heading into Sunday's sudden death final against the Dragons after four players failed to finish training.

The Broncos held a lengthy training session at their Red Hill base on Thursday morning in preparation for the elimination final against St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

Backrower Alex Glenn (calf) took little part in the session while Tevita Pangai Jr (hamstring) and winger Corey Oates (calf) pulled out early to undergo fitness testing.

Prop Joe Ofahengaue also left the field before the session was over, appearing to favour a thigh.

Corey Oates underwent fitness testing on a calf complaint. Picture: AAP

The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the finals, winning their past three games to secure a home game against the fading Dragons.

And lock Josh McGuire said he expected the injured players to be available on Sunday afternoon.

"Oatesy scored four (tries) on the weekend so we're giving him a break," McGuire joked.

"He's got long calves. He'll be fine. It's about looking after the big fella who's playing some good footy for us at the moment.

"Tevita is fine. It's just a bit of neural pain which has been the story of the season for 'T'.

"He doesn't train too much at the start of the week and he'll be fine by the end of the week."

Tevita Pangai Junior pulled out of training. Picture: Getty Images

The Broncos will have to win seven straight games if they are to claim the NRL premiership after finishing outside the top four.

That was never been done in the competition's 20-year history, but McGuire said Brisbane had found some hot form.

"We've had a good build-up to the finals," he said.

"It's a new competition, everyone is starting fresh.

"It's an exciting time for the club."

