Broncos great calls for Bennett Seibold swap

BRISBANE great Wendell Sailor believes his old club should make an immediate swap deal with the Rabbitohs for the services of Wayne Bennett and Anthony Seibold.

The two clubs appear in a stalemate over Bennett's superior wages, which would require a payout to bring Anthony Seibold to the Broncos for 2019.

However Sailor, who has a close link to both coaches believes the clubs should take it out of Bennett and Seibold's hands.

"I reckon they should do a deal and swap over now," Sailor said.

"But if you look at it now with the Bunnies and the Broncos and the players and the fans are not overly happy with how this is going.

"As Wayne said, he is not going anywhere and I think he understands he is playing the game."

Anthony Seibold will swap with Wayne Bennett and coach the Broncos from 2020.

Sailor scored 110 tries in 189 games under Bennett, but he also revealed a close bond to Seibold, who he was happy to see succeeding his old Broncos' coach.

"Anthony Seibold is one of my best mates and he was one of my groomsmen," Sailor said.

"I was disappointed for Kevin Walters, but I was happy for Anthony Seibold.

"But I've never seen the Broncos at the crossroads like this before.

"I reckon the best thing for the game right now is for those two clubs to do a deal next week and trade places now."

Another big coaching move in Queensland during the week was Maroons' coach Walters' decision to axe Trevor Gillmeister as defence coach.

Walters brought in Maroons legends Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Justin Hodges and Petero Civoniceva, but Sailor believes getting rid of Gillmeister might be a mistake.

"Trevor Gillmeister is a guy to me that when you think Origin you need a guy like him around the boys because of his attitude," Sailor said.

"I'm disappointed for Gilly because I know how much he puts in and the Maroons were not that far away, even though NSW won the series.

"To see Hodgo, Petero, Billy and JT come in, it is up to Kevie because the pressure is on him now.

"He has had three series and has won two, but he lost last year."