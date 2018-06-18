Menu
Smith says Ponga is ready
Rugby League

McGuire: I can lead Queensland

by Peter Badel, Rikki-Lee Arnold
18th Jun 2018 8:10 AM
QUEENSLAND hardman Josh McGuire has declared he is ready to become the Maroons' chief enforcer and would relish a move to the front row to help save the series in Origin II.

With leading Maroons prop Dylan Napa (ankle) in grave doubt and Matt Scott unavailable due to a neck injury, McGuire could be asked to answer a front-row SOS for Game Two this Sunday night at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Queensland's selection panel of Gene Miles, Darren Lockyer and coach Kevin Walters have discussed pitchforking McGuire into the engine room to give the Maroons more mobility in midfield and counter the speed of NSW hooker Damien Cook.

Should Napa be officially ruled out as expected, Queensland will look to McGuire as the forward spearhead given his experience, toughness and status as the Maroons' reigning Ron McAuliffe Medallist.

McGuire made a career move from prop to lock last year following the retirement of Broncos and Maroons ironman Corey Parker, but says he is happy to reprise his role as a front-row firebrand.

"I will do whatever I have to do for Queensland," he said.

"I don't care where I play as long as I get picked in the side.

"I still get nervous, I never take a Queensland jersey for granted and I just want to be a part of that team for Game Two and this group we are bringing through now.

"I will play anywhere and do whatever is needed for Queensland."

Despite missing the previous six weeks with an ankle injury, McGuire was Queensland's best forward in Origin I, making 33 tackles and charging for 121 metres in the 22-12 defeat at the MCG.

McGuire will play his ninth Origin game this Sunday night and while the injury-hit Maroons face an uphill battle to square the series, the ironman lock is adamant Queensland can fight back.

"When you put the Maroon jersey on, you feel 10 feet tall," he said.

McGuire has become Queensland's most important forward. Pic by Adam Head.
McGuire has become Queensland’s most important forward. Pic by Adam Head.

"Look, I know we have a lot of injuries and they are the cards we have been dealt.

"There are no excuses for us. We have to go down there on Sunday night and play a good game against a quality football team.

"Whoever gets the opportunity for Queensland will put in 110 per cent."

McGuire's Broncos teammate and former Queensland fullback Darius Boyd believes the Maroons could benefit from having the size and speed of Brisbane winger Corey Oates on the bench.

"He is in career-best form," Boyd said. "I wouldn't see him out of place being on the bench and being a bit of a utility.

"He runs the ball very, very strongly. Queensland have a few injuries in the middle at the moment so his big carries in the middle would really help the team."

