Lockyer: Change attitude or face early exit

Darren Lockyer believes Brisbane’s attitude has been down this season. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

BRONCOS legend Darren Lockyer has questioned Brisbane's lack of on-field leadership and claimed Wayne Bennett's underperforming stars need an attitude adjustment.

In a stinging assessment of the Broncos, Brisbane's most capped player says the club has too many passengers who don't want to do the hard yards.

The seventh-placed Broncos slumped to an embarrassing 36-22 defeat to the lowly Bulldogs last Thursday, their fourth loss to a bottom-eight team, which put their hopes of a top-four finish in jeopardy a month out from the finals.

Five-eighth Anthony Milford has not gone close to delivering on his $1 million-a-season price tag, captain Darius Boyd has changed positions and lock Josh McGuire is facing suspension for pulling a rival's hair.

The Broncos must beat the improving Cowboys at 1300SMILES Stadium on Thursday night to have any chance of making the top four and Lockyer said it was time the senior players stood up.

"I think the Broncos have an on-field leadership issue, especially against the lower ranked teams," Lockyer told The Courier-Mail.

"They just didn't roll their sleeves up and want to get into the grind. The only player prepared to make an impact was Korbin (Sims, two tries) and all he did was run hard and play with some intensity.

"The Broncos need to be aware of their leadership dynamic. You can't just go from game to game relying on everyone in the team thinking they will do their job and that will be enough.

"The leaders in a successful team drive the performance. There needs to be more ownership from some of the senior players."

The Broncos are the NRL's richest club but are stuck in the longest premiership drought in the club's history, having not won a title since 2006.

The Broncos missed a vital two competition points against the Bulldogs. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

An entire generation of Broncos players face the prospect of not winning a premiership if Brisbane cannot fire with what on paper is a red-hot squad.

The likes of Alex Glenn (235 games), Andrew McCullough (232) and McGuire (190) are 10-year NRL players still searching for a maiden premiership.

Lockyer, a former captain who played 355 games for the Broncos, said halves Kodi Nikorima and Milford also had to step up.

"There's a group of players I'm talking about, four or five guys, and that senior group need to take ownership of the results and drive the standards," he said.

"Darius and Josh McGuire are experienced guys, they do their jobs and I'm sure they are out there talking. But you need guys in the spine to drive the direction of the team. Andrew McCullough, Kodi Nikorima and Milf are a part of it.

"If they started the game with the attitude Korbin Sims had, they would have been fine, but they wanted to roll through what they do at training, thinking if they execute, they will be all right.

Anthony Milford hasn’t delivered on his hefty price tag. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"But in the NRL, every week, you have to earn a win. It's all about attitude at this time of year."

Retiring forward Sam Thaiday admitted he was running on fumes ahead of his 300th NRL game against the Cowboys.

But Thaiday was adamant the Broncos had the talent to string a consistent run of form together in the back end of the season.

"We're back on the rollercoaster, it's been the way our season has panned out this year," he said.

A dejected Broncos during the loss to the Bulldogs. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

"We seem to win a couple of games in a row and then lose one, then win three-in-a-row and lose one.

"We've struggled to really find that consistency this year but it's there.

"We've shown over the last two weeks (wins against Penrith and Cronulla) when we put our mind to it and play a top-eight team, we seem to bring out fairly good game.

"It's the bottom eight teams we're struggling against. I don't know whether we're coming in underdone or taking them a bit lightly.

"If you want to do something at the end of the year you can't be doing those things.

"There are little things to work on but they're all fixable."