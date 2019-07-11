Broncos lock down TPJ with $4m signing spree

Tevita Panga Jnr and Matt Lodge are set to stay with the Broncos.

BLOCKBUSTING forward Tevita Pangai Jr will pledge his future to Brisbane on Friday as part of a twin $4 million retention coup that saw teammate Matt Lodge ink an upgraded deal with the Broncos.

The Broncos will formally announce the signature of Pangai Jr in a huge boost for Brisbane ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane landed the first strike though, staving off a massive $1 million-a-season bid from the Warriors to retain Lodge, who has signed a three-year contract worth around $700,000 annually.

Now the Broncos will ramp-up their retention drive with the signing of Pangai Jr, who has turned down interest from a number of NRL rivals, including his junior club Newcastle, to spearhead Brisbane's pack with Lodge.

Pangai Jr and Lodge have forged a close friendship off the field and it is understood the pair formally signed upgrades after the Baby Broncos' outstanding defeat of the Sharks last Sunday.

Lodge's signing was made public on Thursday, paving the way for the Broncos to also herald an extension for Pangai Jr, who has agreed to a multi-year deal worth around $600,000 a season.

"It's been quite a long journey over the last few years but I've got my dream contract with my dream club"

Hulking front-rower Lodge turned 24 in May, while Pangai Jr celebrated his 23rd birthday in February - meaning the pair could be the cornerstone of Brisbane's pack for the best part of the next decade.

Lodge's father-in-law is Warriors recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan, but not even family ties could convince the 116kg NSW Origin hopeful to quit the Broncos club that gave him a lifeline after his New York ordeal in 2015.

"It's been quite a long journey over the last few years but I've got my dream contract with my dream club and at the end of the day the decision was made pretty easy for me because this is where I want to be," Lodge said.

"There was some interest from other places and the money was good but at the end of the day I had to step back from that and I'm happy here.

"When I was out of the game I guess I looked forward to the first contract that would be put on the table.

"I love the Broncos.

"When I made the decision to stay I knew that this is a group of people that have supported me since I first got back and I wanted to repay that faith.

"I wanted to give the fans and this club something they can be proud of and I'll be working really hard to get that result."

Lodge plays his 50th NRL game against the Warriors, while Pangai Jr has played 67 matches since his Broncos debut in 2016.

Brisbane CEO Paul White lauded Lodge's loyalty in a move that could see him one day ascend to the Broncos captaincy.

"We have been unwavering in our support for Matt over recent years, and it has been really pleasing to see his growth both on and off the footy field," he said.

"He has matured into a leader and mentor for many of our younger players, and continues to work on his own development through studies and community work, as well as being a loving father to young Coby and partner to Jess.

"We are really pleased that Matt has repaid the faith that we have shown in him by committing long-term to the Broncos."