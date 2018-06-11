Footwork lands Broncos lock in trouble

Josh McGuire has been charged for an incident in the Broncos loss to the Storm.

BRISBANE lock Josh McGuire is facing a maximum $1500 fine for treading on the foot of potential Queensland State of Origin teammate Tim Glasby.

McGuire was on Monday charged with a grade one contrary conduct offence stemming out of Brisbane's 32-16 NRL loss to Melbourne on Sunday.

The 78th minute incident went unnoticed at the time but the NRL's match review committee spotted McGuire forcibly step on Glasby's foot as he attempted to get up from a tackle.

McGuire faces a $1500 fine for the incident, however, that can be reduced to $1100 with an early guilty plea.

It comes just a week before the pair could be named together to try and save the Maroons' State of Origin series, if Glasby earns a recall for Game II in Sydney.

Meanwhile Raiders forward Charlie Gubb, Titans prop Jarrod Wallace and Rabbitohs forward Jason Clark were all charged by the match review committee over incidents in Friday night's round 14 NRL games.

Gubb recieved a grade two dangerous contact charge over a tackle on Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary and faces a one-match ban if he pleads guilty or a two-match suspension if he is found guilty at the judiciary.

Wallace will miss a match if he pleads guilty to a grade one dangerous contact charge due to 20 carryover points from a previous offence.

Clark can avoid suspension with an early plea after being charged with making dangerous contact to the head of Titans halfback Ash Taylor.

Eels player Reed Mahoney will also avoid a suspension despite being charged for a dangerous throw against North Queensland on Saturday night.