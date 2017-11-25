Broncos scouting one more step for Ghosts speedster

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts junior star Grayson Reimer has been earmarked as a future NRL prospect and was this week invited to join the Brisbane Broncos Gold Coast Talent Squad.

The squad, which is aimed at junior players from ages 12-15, is part of the Broncos Elite Player Development program which has produced a host of first grade stars including Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough.

Reimer was selected in the squad after Broncos scouts saw the Ghosts under-12s star in action in the Group 1 Junior Rugby League competition.

Reimer was part of the premiership-winning Ghosts U12s outfit, helping the side to grand final glory with a four-try haul in the decider against Ballina Seagulls in September.

The flashy fullback, nicknamed 'The Hammer' by club coach Rhys Hambly, has come along in leaps and bounds this season - including his selection to represent NSW PSSA at the National All-Schools Rugby League titles in August - and has been rewarded for his efforts with this latest Broncos call-up.

"I am feeling pretty good, hopefully it is an exciting opportunity," Reimer said.

"I am a little bit unsure about it though because it is a bit of an unknown."

It is understood the program will include at least four intense training runs throughout the year aimed at developing skills, strength and conditioning, and overall NRL playing ability.

"I didn't really expect it to happen but I guess it is an opportunity you have got to take," he said.

"Hopefully I should be able to improve on a few areas that I am not too confident with."

Reimer credited the effort of coach Hambly and Ghosts junior league president Troy Carter for furthering his development on-field in 2017.

"I think training and my coaches have really been the difference for me this season," he said. "It has been a bit more serious and I have learnt a lot because of that."

Reimer is the second Grafton Ghosts junior to be scouted by an NRL club this season after 16-year-old Ben Liyou was signed to a two year development deal with the Gold Coast Titans in August.

Reimer is hopeful of one day getting an NRL call-up but for now he is taking it one step at a time.

"Hopefully I will get an NRL start one day, I just need to keep doing well," he said. "This is the first step and hopefully I can make a few more to get to the top. I just need to work hard."

For now he will turn his focus to the track, when he represents NSW at the upcoming Pacific School Games in the 100m and 200m sprint events.