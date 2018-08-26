Roosters hitman ‘has to be suspended’

Dylan Napa of the Roosters is tackled by Josh Mcguire of the Broncos during the Round 24 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, August 25, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

QUEENSLAND and Sydney Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa has once again sparked concerns about his tackling technique after knocking out Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough with a devastating hit.

Napa was placed on report and sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes for his first half hit, which knocked out his Queensland teammate McCullough.

Greg Alexander on Fox League said Napa had a technique problem, and added: "(he) has to be suspended ... he needs to clean up his tackling technique".

Mal Meninga, also speaking on Fox, described Napa's hit as a "tackle flaw".

Napa broke the jaw of another Bronco, forward Korbin Sims, in May this year in a tackle Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett described as "reckless".

Bennett was supported at the time by NRL legend and Maroons selector Darren Lockyer, who called for Queensland prop Napa to change his tackling style.

Meninga said Napa needed to fix his tackling technique.

"It's a simple fact - in that instance there he should be tackling with the right shoulder," Meninga said on Fox Sports.

"It's a dangerous tackle. I don't think it's intentional. It's just a tackle flaw that he needs to improve.

"It's a tackle flaw. He just needs to improve his footwork and get the point of contact right. Off his right shoulder he wouldn't have got in that sort of trouble."

Napa could be set to miss finals action and will be sweating on the match review committee's (MRC) charge sheet on Sunday after he was put on report for the first-half incident in the Roosters' 22-8 loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

The 25-year-old's technique will now come under close scrutiny after a similar incident earlier in the year in which he broke Broncos prop Korbin Sims' jaw. In both incidents, Napa charged into the tackle head-first and connected with his opponent's face.

Napa caught Queensland teammate McCullough flush on his head, forcing the Broncos dummy-half to be taken from the field on a medicab.

McCullough's early diagnosis was that he had suffered a concussion and facial laceration though it's believed he had not suffered skull damage. Napa escaped being charged in round 11 however the match review committee will be under pressure to come down hard.

In May, Broncos coach Bennett accused Napa of showboating and failing in his duty of care before hitting out at the NRL for their failure to act. NRL CEO Todd Greenberg later said that he believed Napa should have been charged, sending a clear message to the MRC.

Bennett was clearly upset after watching his player being taken off on a stretcher on Saturday night.

Andrew McCullough lies injured on the ground after a tackle by Dylan Napa. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

He would not comment on the incident however made his displeasure known. "I had a lot to say about it last time, it's now up to the NRL. It's got nothing to do with me," Bennett said.

"I stood up for my player then, I made my feelings known to everybody. It's up to the NRL to do what they've got to do.

Asked if the NRL could have forced Napa to change his technique after the Sims incident, Bennett said: "Don't take me down that path." With one round to play, Napa risks being sidelined for part of the finals series.

The Roosters firebrand's poor disciplinary history could now come back to bite him - in round 10 he pleaded guilty to charges of careless high tackle and dangerous contact, and any loading will increase the length of any suspension. "I think he's a physical player and he's aggressive in the way he goes about it," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.

"The first thing is it's not good to see Andrew in that way .... if that was (Roosters skipper Jake Friend) I wouldn't like to see him that way. "But I also support Naps in the way that he plays the game. People enjoy the physicality that he plays with and I guess that's where the discussion will lie over the next couple of days."

- with AAP