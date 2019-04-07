Bronze Boilers crew do Yamba SLSC proud at Aussie titles

SURF BOATS: When faced with tough conditions, and up against Australia's best surf boat crews, it takes strength, determination, and a bit of luck to not only make it through the other side, but pick up a medal.

Yamba's 160 yrs Female Surf Boat had all three when they took to the water at the Gold Coast during the 2019 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships on Tuesday, where they picked up a bronze medal.

Dubbed the Bronze Boilers, the team made up of Tash Hancock, Leah Essex, Jo King, Andrea Nikas and sweep Ray Wiblen finished behind Lorne SLSC and Dee Why SLSC.

Essex said after training for the past 12 months and competing at NSW, Queensland and World titles, they knew they were going to be up against stiff competition.

"We knew we could possibly do well at the Aussie titles but Lorne had beat us at Worlds so we knew it was going to be tough,” she said.

The Bronze Boilers on dry land during the 2019 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships. Contributed

"I think it just boiled down to luck and a hell of a lot of strength and determination. The conditions were really tough, and the only way you can really do well in conditions like that is to be strong and not hold too much fear. If you start to get nervous you don't row very well, so you have to have a strong crew that know each other really well and a hell of a lot of trust goes into your sweep, their judgment on what waves you can and can't catch counts for a lot.

"It took a lot of strength and determination and really trying to put the fears at bay.

Essex said after a long season in the boat, the bronze medal was a great reward for their efforts.

The Yamba Surf Life Saving Club's 160 yrs min Female Surf Boat has enjoyed a successful season, also earning bronze at the World titles in Adelaide, gold at the NSW Country titles in the Masters competition and silver in both the NSW and Queensland state titles

"It's been a really long season, and we train really hard, and we're all mothers and we all work,” Essex said.

Yamba were also represented by Pete Rheinberger, who just missed the medals in the 55/59 yrs age group, finishing fourth in the board race, fifth in the 2km ocean swim and sixth in the surf race.

Yamba's Men's Reserve boat crew and the two under-19 boat crews also narrowly missed out on making the finals.