Bronze for a Grafton favourite

CLARENCE Valley's own Jacaranda Festival is kicking goals regionally, taking home its first ever award.

Winning bronze in the category of Festivals and Events at the North Coast Regional Tourism Awards, the Jacaranda Festival has been building for something big.

"We are very happy considering this was the first year we entered,” Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder said.

The award represented a modernising of the popular long-running Grafton event and Mr Blackadder said it was all about "turning a community festival into a nationally recognised festival”.

"The festival is moving forward and we are bringing it into the 21st century.” he said.

Festival president Jeff Smith said the process was good exercise in learning and the team were able to come back with some good ideas.

"We made some good connections and were able to talk to people about what they are doing and how their experiences might help us improve our event,” he said.

"Although it is nice to be acknowledged, events like this are just as much about it getting the festival out there and show government bodies what we are doing.

"Because it is a competitive field - there are all sorts of festivals and we are all competing for the festival dollar.”

The festival has enjoyed significant growth in the past few years, with both the festival and council targeting advertising at lucrative tourism markets in Asia.

Chinese tourists in particular were attending the festival in record numbers and festival organisers have been implementing strategies to capitalise on this and increase its exposure internationally.

New branding has also given the event a fresh new look and in its 85th year the festival is gearing up for one of its biggest celebrations ever.

Also at the awards were representatives from Clarence Valley Council, which was a finalist in the Destination Marketing category.

The development of the My Clarence Valley website has underpinned its strategy in recent times and created a point of focus for the region.

The award for best destination marketing ended up going to Coffs Harbour council.