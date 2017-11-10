Menu
Bronzed members ready for Yamba patrol

ALL SMILES: The new crew of bronze medallion members celebrate after completing their training at the Yamba Surf Life Saving club.
by Cathy Dougherty

SURF LIFE SAVING: The early season focus at Yamba Surf Club on the education and training of new and existing members in various lifesaving awards continued last weekend.

Just over six weeks of training culminated in several different awards being gained by members on Saturday in very trying surf conditions.

Congratulations to our new Bronze Medallion awardees Michael Barker, Rowee Clark, Alanna Colwell, Danielle Connolly, Matthew Eke, Colin Gunn, Andrea Nikas, Callan Obst and Michael Sorrensen.

They overcame the difficult conditions to complete the land and water tasks satisfactorily. Also in the water, Luke Connell and Kirra Muegge passed their Surf Rescue Certificate and Radio Operators Certificate, while Jo O'Shea completed the Resuscitation and Radio Certificates.

Chief Training Officer (Director of Education) Kim Morgans extends his thanks to the successful trainers - Jill Ennever and Alan Schofield, as well as to the assessors - Geoff Horsey, Linda Horton and Jim Dougherty.

There were some excited faces boarding the bus early last Sunday when an enthusiastic group of nippers and parents set out for the first Branch nippers carnival of the season at Lennox Head.

It was a case of many hands making light work with the loading and unloading of gear and the assistance of parents in the areas of water safety and officials' duties. The assistance of parents in these areas is vital in enabling all children to compete.

Placegetters on the day were under-14s - Kane Wilson 3rd in board and ironman; under-13s - Kalani Ives 1st in swim, board and ironperson; Malik Elabbasi 2nd in ironman, 3rd in swim and board; under-9s - Grace Finnegan 1st in swim, Liam O'Shea 1st in flags.

Congratulations to these placers and all of the Yamba competitors on the day.

Two Yamba boat crews competed at Round 1 of the North Coast Boat Series held at Minnie Water recently.

The open crew finished the day in 6th place while the Masters crew won three of their four races before having to pull out due to injury of a crew member. Round two will be held at Scotts Head next weekend.

Grafton Daily Examiner
