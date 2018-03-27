Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fashion & Beauty

Brooke Shields shows off killer bikini body

by Francesca Bacardi
27th Mar 2018 6:19 AM

If you've got it, flaunt it.

Brooke Shields is in vacation mode and letting everyone know it - with her tropical snapshots including some fiery photos of herself in a bikini.

The 52-year-old captioned pictures showing off her front and backside, "Bikini life in paradise."

Shields has been soaking up the sun over the past few days, going for pool swims and riding through the waves in the crystal-clear ocean.

 

 

Bikini life in paradise 🌴

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

Despite putting her enviable body on display, the model-actress previously told Page Six she wants to be known for more than just her looks.

"I have been told that I am a beauty icon. But if I did not have a degree and honours from Princeton I probably would question a little bit of it," she told us last August. "But the fact that I have my degree, no one can challenge my knowledge."

 

This article was originally published on the New York Post

beach bikini brooke shields fashion
Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

News ARTISTIC event Alchemy of the River pays tribute to Hayley Talbot's Clarence River paddle in art, music, performance and film.

  • 27th Mar 2018 12:06 PM
Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Cricket 48-year-old was under mounting pressure to walk away from top job

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Environment QLDers are about to say goodbye to plastic bags, what about NSW?

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

News Climate change rally takes Valley farmer to Sydney

Local Partners