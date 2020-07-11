Menu
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly engaged to actress Nicola Peltz. picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham ‘engaged’ to TV star

by Jamie Downham, The Sun
11th Jul 2020 8:00 PM

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz are engaged, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been telling his pals in Los Angeles that he popped the question to American actress Nicola, the Mirror has claimed.

The Beckham family's eldest child, has been dating the heiress and Transformers star, 25, for eight months.

 

 

An insider told the paper that Brooklyn's dad David, 45, and mum Victoria, 46, have already given their blessing to the marriage.

They said: "Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten.

"It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet."

A rep for the Beckhams declined to comment.

 

View this post on Instagram

the most beautiful night celebrating brooklyn 🤍

A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

soulmate

A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on

Brooklyn and Nicola self-isolated together in the States while the rest of the family hunkered down at the family's country mega-mansion in the Cotswolds.

He returned earlier this month when restrictions were eased with mum Victoria telling him: "We missed you so much."

Earlier this year The Sun revealed that Brooklyn, who has been dating Nicola since November, decided to set up home with her in the US.

View this post on Instagram

Stay home everyone ❤️❤️ love you

A post shared by 🇬🇧 (@brooklynbeckham) on

A source explained: "This is a huge move for Brooklyn, but he feels strongly that it's the right one.

"He and Nicola are closer than ever and they are both excited to take their relationship to the next level by sharing the same home.

"Nicola has been a big hit with the entire Beckham family - both David and Victoria have made it clear to Brooklyn how much they like her."

View this post on Instagram

learning from the queen herself 💜

A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Brooklyn Beckham 'engaged' to TV star

View this post on Instagram

My best friend forever ❤️

A post shared by 🇬🇧 (@brooklynbeckham) on

View this post on Instagram

i’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy

A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on

brooklyn beckham celebrity david beckham nicola peltz relationship victoria beckham

