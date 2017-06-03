Brooms Head brumby immortalised on new mural

MAKING A SPLASH: Brooms Head Bowling Club has adopted the brumby as their mascot in a mural that features on the club's work shed.

THE Brooms Head brumby has been adopted as the official mascot for the Brooms Head Bowling Club, and now the majestic animal is featured proudly on a new mural that covers their work shed.

Club president Paul Youlten said the painting was a way to remember the history of Brooms Head and the club.

"The shed at the back of the mural was our original club house which used to be opposite the club house that's here now, and there's Clarence Peak in the background,” he said.

"The brumby is our mascot for the club and our bowls team, and so far he has been good to us, we won the pennants with him on our shirts season before last so he is our good luck charm.”

The club will be hosting a Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser on Monday, June 5 from 10am, with entry $5.

Office manager Robyn Mehrten said she was looking forward to the event.

"Last year we raised about $800 which was fantastic for the small number of people we have compared to some other morning teas,” she said.

"This year one lady has been selling raffle tickets and nearly raised $500, so we should be able to go above last year's total.”

Ms Mehrten expressed her gratitude to businesses in Maclean who donated prizes to help make the raffle possible.