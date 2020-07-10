Menu
Roving Reporter Jarrard Potter Daily Examiner
Brooms Head, I'm on my way!

Jenna Thompson
10th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
WHAT'S not to love about Brooms Head? From its pristine beaches to the ever-friendly locals… And that's why I'm heading there this Thursday to hear their news tips and stories.

If you're in the area, don't be afraid to say hi to me! I'm always up for a chat about what's going on in your world or what you'd like to see the Daily Examiner to cover.

If you can't make it, you can always give me a call on 66430511 or email me at Jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au

When: Thursday, July 16
Where: Brooms Head (exact locations TBA)

 

ROVING REPORTER: DEX COMES TO YOU

Reporters will be on the ground in various venues around the Clarence Valley each week.

Have a chat to them, tell them your news or what you like the Daily Examiner to cover.

To find out where one of our reporters will be next, visit our Facebook events page or follow the web tag 'DEX Roving Reporter' to receive an alert. 

Alternatively, you can drop us a line by emailing newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au. 

