A diagram of the improvements planned for a the southern section of the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

THE controversial draft plan to redevelop the Brooms Head Holiday Park will be the final guide for the project.

Clarence Valley Council as trust manager for the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust voted to adopt the plan at its meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Debrah Novak asked council staff if members of the public could still have input into the final design for the park.

The council's director works and civil, Troy Anderson, said it would be unusual, but could be done at the request of the trust.