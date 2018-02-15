Brothel building to wait another week

OPPONENTS of a brothel planned for Townsend have another week to convince authorities to can the proposal.

At Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community meeting councillors voted unanimously to defer a decision on the proposed sex services premises at 5 Re Rd to next week's full council meeting.

Cr Richie Williamson moved the deferral, saying such a development needed input from all nine councillors. Earlier, councillors had heard from three deputations including a resident and a church minister who were against the proposal, and the building designer, David Brown, who supported the application.

The resident, Mark Novicci, disagreed with the council report's claims there was one residence within the 100m buffer zone required around brothel developments.

He said there were two more residences, both with children, which fell within the 100m limit.

Mr Brown said the number of residences was not decisive, as they were built within an industrial zoning which allowed the activity.

"If your house is in an industrial zone, you have to live with it," he said.