BROTHEL DA: submissions count for nothing

A graphic showing the land use within the 100m radius of the proposed brothel's location. Tim Howard
Tim Howard
by

DESPITE 31 submissions and nine petitions, a brothel planned for Townsend should get a green light.

Council staff have recommended the development application for the sex services premises at 5 Re Road be approved when it comes before Clarence Valley Council's environment planning and community meeting in Grafton today.

Council's planners said the development ticked all the legal boxes and should go ahead despite concerns residents expressed about allowing a brothel into their community.

The report said it was only the number of submissions which stopped staff from approving the development without taking it to a council meeting.

Submissions opposing the development claimed the proposed brothel would be less than 100m from the only residential address in the neighbourhood and a gym frequented by young people.

Council staff dismissed the claim the residence was too close, noting the resident had not made a submission and it was the only house in a precinct zoned residential.

The report said 15per cent the 447 signatories of the petitions lived in the immediate Townsend area.

NSW Police also indicated there was no issue with the proposed development.

Residents' issues with brothel development:

  • Not suitable for this location or for the people in the area - it will affect the social dynamics of the neighbourhood
  • Located in a residential area close to schools
  • Visible from the link road and pedestrians and cyclists.
  • Insufficient separation from residential uses
  • Less than 100m to nearest house and close to gym
  • Too exposed within the estate
  • Noise impacts as located in a shed
Grafton Daily Examiner
