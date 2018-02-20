Brothel report 'incorrect' about proximity of residences

A graphic showing the land use within the 100m radius of the proposed brothel's location.

A TOWNSEND resident opposed to a proposed brothel near his house says the applicant relies on incorrect information in its report.

Mark Novicki has created and distributed flyers opposing the DA from the time it was first lodged with Clarence Valley Council late last year.

Last Tuesday he made a deputation to Clarence Valley Council's environment planning and community meeting to speak against the development.

Mr Novicki said figures in the report showing the development is more than 100m from residences or where children might be expected to frequent are incorrect.

"I've looked at what the applicant has said," Mr Novicki said.

"They said there is only one residence and that's on the corner that's two lots away from the proposed application site. That's untrue.

"The lot directly bordering the proposed site is a rather large residential homestead that I know a family live in with three children who can slip over the fence onto the site."

Mr Novicki said the residence mentioned in the report was a rental and its status could change at any time.

"The residential home on the corner the applicant referred to is a rental property, so you don't know who for future reference is coming and going," he said.

"There are residential homes across the road within the 100m proximity that legislation outlines. Across the road another family of several children live.

"These are all residential properties that are bordering and are extremely close, within 20m, of this proposed facility, all bar one, with families with a number of children."

Mr Novicki said the site for the proposed brothel can easily be seen from all these sites.

"I've done a walk around the area," he said. "I've stood at every point of every one of these properties and it's farcical to say you cannot view the facility."

Mr Novicki said the council and state government had an obligation to think of children when making decisions on facilities like this.

"The main emphasis is the duty of care the law and the legislation to protect minors from these facilities should be strictly adhered to in regards to the nature of this facility," he said.

"It's completely out of character with the dynamic of this small community."

Debate on the DA was deferred at the committee meeting to today's full council meeting in Grafton.

The council does not comment on DAs before they come up in council meetings.