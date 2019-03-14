Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACING COURT: Police say the 36-year-old had meth and cash in his possession when he was arrested.
FACING COURT: Police say the 36-year-old had meth and cash in his possession when he was arrested. FILE
Crime

Brother charged with shooting Childers man, 42, in mouth

Jay Fielding
by
14th Mar 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM

A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother, a 42-year-old Childers man, in the mouth through a car windscreen on the Sunshine Coast.

The 36-year-old man was arrested yesterday at Woodford after a police investigation involving detectives from the Sunshine Coast and Moreton regions, and State Crime Command.

The incident at a Curramore property took place on February 2 when the man allegedly shot his brother in the mouth with a .22 rifle, believed to be owned and registered to one of the people who lived at the address.

The gun has not been found.

The 36-year-old allegedly had methylamphetamine and cash in his possession when he was arrested.

During searches of other Woodford properties, police found a stolen caravan worth about $52,000 and a drug lab.

The van was stolen from a business in Deception Bay in January along with about seven others. Three have been recovered during police operations on the Sunny Coast.

The 36-year-old man was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with attempted murder and multiple drug and firearms offences.

childers editors picks queensland police service shooting
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    premium_icon Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets in this special report for people hoping to strike gold with their enterprising dreams

    Thousands of Grafton businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Grafton businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    Novak's bold equine vision for Grafton

    premium_icon Novak's bold equine vision for Grafton

    News Welcome to the city of jacarandas and horses...

    Book bargains galore at $8 a bag

    Book bargains galore at $8 a bag

    News Love to read? Then this fundraiser is for you