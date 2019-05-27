BROTHER LOVE: Antonio happy to play second fiddle to Felise

LEAGUE: His brother might be starting to forge a career that is better than his but for former Maroon Antonio Kaufusi he doesn't care.

The Bundy man is happy to go along for the ride, supporting his brother.

Melbourne Storm player and Rum City product Felise Kaufusi was selected in the Queensland Maroons starting line-up yesterday for the first State of Origin next week at Suncorp Stadium.

He was one of the first players picked in Maroons coach Kevin Walters' side after being one of the best last year in his debut appearances for the team.

The 27-year-old has also been one of the best forwards in the NRL, helping Melbourne to last year's grand final and a premiership win in 2017.

An appearance will be his fourth at State of Origin level, which puts him three clear of his brother Antonio who had a distinguished career himself with Melbourne, North Queensland, Newcastle and Canterbury in the NRL.

Felise also leads the way when it comes to NRL premiership wins over his brother and international appearances with the current Australian international representing both the Kangaroos and Tonga.

Antonio played one game for Tonga in 2008.

The current The Waves coach still has Felise on games in the NRL and Super League but slowly that is changing as well in his younger brother's favour.

"There is no way a rivalry between me and him,” Antonio said.

"I wish him every success, his career has nothing to do with me.”

Antonio said he hopes Felise can have a long and strong career that goes longer than his.

"I hope he plays more games,” he said.

"If he beats me that's good as I know how hard it was to get to that many games.”

Antonio will be heading down to Brisbane next week to support his brother with many of his family members expected to join him.

"It's fantastic to see him selected,” he said.

"I'll be down there to watch him play.

"Fingers crossed it can all go well for him and the Maroons.”

Felise has a good record at Suncorp Stadium as well, winning his only game for the Maroons last year.

He has also only lost one game at the venue in his career so far for the Maroons, Melbourne Storm and Australia.

The Maroons got into camp yesterday and will start training this week for the game that starts at 8.10pm next Wednesday, June 5.