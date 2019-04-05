Brother sues sibling over bathroom mat slip

Shwan Manmi sued his brother for damages for injuries after slipping on the bathmat.

Shwan Manmi sued his brother for damages for injuries after slipping on the bathmat.

A SYSDNEY man who says he's suffered severe dizziness since slipping on a mat in a bathroom in 2014 has lost his lawsuit against the home's owner - his brother.

Shwan Manmi sued Rang Manmi for damages for injuries he said he suffered after slipping on the bath mat, falling backwards and striking his head and neck on the edge of the tub.

The now 40-year-old claimed his brother owed him a duty of care and breached that duty by placing a mat on the bathroom floor that was slippery.

It was argued Rang Manmi knew - or should have known - it was a slip hazard and unsafe.

Shwan Manmi said his brother should have ensured it was a non-slip mat and warned him of the presence of the slippery mat at the Bonnyrigg Heights house.

But Judge Matthew Dicker in the NSW District Court on Wednesday found in favour of Rang Manmi, ordering his older brother to pay his legal costs.

Shwan Manmi previously was awarded $150,000 damages after injuring his neck and back when he slipped on a bottle and fell down some stairs at the Marconi Club in 2007.

Judge Dicker found both brothers, who are not on good terms, to be honest witnesses.

Manmi was awarded $150k after slipping on a bottle at the Marconi Club in 2007.



He accepted medical evidence that Mr Manmi had pre-existing neck problems arising from the 2007 accident and that his later loss of balance and dizziness was not connected to the mat fall.

In rejecting the claim of breach of duty of care, the judge said the risk of slipping on a mat in a bathroom was "clear and obvious" and a reasonable person would exercise caution due to the potential for the floor to be damp or wet.