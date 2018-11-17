Brothers aim to avenge night loss to Services

Kallen Lawrence drives down the ground during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers McKimms Real Estate and South Services at McKittrick Park.

CRICKET: Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert is confident his side can exact a bit of revenge against South Services today after a tough night cricket loss midweek.

Brothers will resume the clash with their opponents at McKittrick Park in the driver's seat with 50 runs left to get to secure first innings points and eight wickets in the sheds.

A matured Kallen Lawrence (right) has led the way for the Brothers outfit, and soaked up a mountain of pressure last weekend to remain 32 not out alongside Jamie Firth (21*).

"To be honest I think the first 10 overs of play today are going to be crucial,” Kroehnert said. "They will be looking for a couple of quick wickets to get back into the game, but if our blokes can manage to survive that spell then we should be well on the way to the win.”

But Services seamers Josh Amos (*0 for 16 off 6) and Linden Harris (1 for 8 off 5) will make it far from easy for the Brothers side as they aim to continue the momentum set by the club's night cricket side during the week.

Kroehnert said the loss on Wednesday night could act as a bit of a blessing for his side.

"I think in a way it brought us back down to Earth and made us realise we are going to have to be on our toes against all sides,” he said.

In other action Coutts Crossing will search for an outright against Westlawn at Lower Fisher while Easts will aim to survive Tucabia at Ellem Oval.