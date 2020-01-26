Brothers batters combine for big partnership

John Holmes (76*) topscored for Brothers as they went on to record a 115-run victory over Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving in round 11 of the GDSC Premier League at Lower Fisher on January 25, 2020.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers Clocktower have extended their lead on the GDSC Premier League competition ladder, after John Holmes (74*) and Jamie Firth (56*) combined for a 130-run stand to help set up a 115-run win against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving on Saturday.

Rain saw the start of play delayed at Lower Fisher, and the match reduced to 30 overs a side.

While Kallen Lawrence (8) and Beau Sevill (36) both fell to the bowling of Damien Moran (2 for 11 off 3 overs) it was Holmes and Firth who did the damage, taking Brothers from 2/49 to 2/204 off their 30 overs.

Topscoring for the match, Holmes bludgeoned nine boundaries, including one six, in his massive innings, while Firth struck five boundaries during his knock.

In reply Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving struggled to build partnerships, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Brothers seamer Billy Weatherstone (4 for 14 off 6 overs) was the pick of the bowlers, well supported by Ben Jurd (3 for 27 off 6 overs) who did the damage against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving’s middle order.

Jake Chevally (31) and Billy Blanch (15) were the only two Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving batters to reach double figures, and by the time Chevally’s wicket fell at 7/78 only 11 more runs were added to the total as Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving were dismissed for 89 in 26.3 overs.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel fared better against Coutts Crossing at Ulmarra Showground, with GI Hotel snaring a six-wicket win.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Coutts Crossing were cruising at 1/62 until Ben Shipman (31) was caught and bowled by Tim Bultitude (3 for 20 off 6 overs) which set off a chain reaction that saw eight wickets fall for just 28 runs and Coutts Crossing all-out for 90.

In reply GI Hotel lost early wickets until Tom Cootes (35*) came to the crease to steady the ship, and after building partnerships with Tim Bultitude (17) and Brayden Pardoe (20) GI Hotel reached the target four wickets down.