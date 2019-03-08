Brothers bound for grand final

IN CONTROL: Brothers' Mick Summers hits hard into the leg side during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket semi-final between Brothers McKimm's Real Estate and South Services.

CRICKET: A stifling effort from the Brothers McKimm Real Estate bowling attack has delivered the side into its second-straight Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket grand final.

Brothers proved too good for South Services after their bowlers were able to defend what captain Jake Kreohenert described as a "sub-par total” of 9-129.

After a fast start from Services openers Tom Kroehnert (16) and Dylan Cleaver (21), Brothers quickly put the brakes on the run chase to close out the 20 overs with Services 38-runs short of the target.

"There was a bit of pressure on our bowlers going out there and after they took 14 off the first two overs it got even tougher,” Kroehnert said.

"But our blokes just stuck to their lines, and they never looked like chasing it down.

"It was really rewarding to bowl extremely tight and watch them self-destruct.”

Brothers veteran Troy McLaren proved the pick of the bowlers after he bowled four-straight overs in tandem with Kroehnert to finish with figures of 1-15.

Part-time seamer Jamie Firth (2 for 15 off 3) reaped the benefits of an ever-increasing required run rate as he snared two wickets late in the innings.

"Zinga (McLaren) was great with the ball, they just couldn't seem to get him away,” Kroehnert said. "They came running down the wicket at him but they couldn't hit it.

"Once they needed 15 runs an over it was the right decision to bring Jamie on. You know he is going to bowl it stump to stump and keep it tight.”

Firth had also proved to be handy with the bat, providing a solid base in a 51-run stand with Mick Summers (31).

It had been a rescue effort from the pair after Brothers had lost two quick wickets to be struggling at 3-37.

"Their partnership really steadied the ship in the middle overs and set us up for a good run at the back end,” Kroehnert said. "Mick knows what to do, he just takes control at the crease and I really like how much depth in the batting stocks we had out there.

"We batted all the way down to nine or 10 and that will be the same in the final.”

Brothers will meet Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control in the decider.

Clarence River Cricket Association

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round SF

SOUTH SERVICES V BROTHERS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: South Services

Brothers 1st Innings

J Lynch b Harris 12

BL Sevil c Peady b Amos 17

J Kroehnert c Cleaver b Amos 6

J Firth c Sullivan b Cleaver 19

MJ Summers c Cleaver b Peady 31

JS Weatherstone run out 16

BL Jurd c Sullivan b Peady 0

K Lawrence c McLennan b Ellis 11

T McLaren run out 0

BJ Weatherstone not out 5

SR Kippax not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 10, nb 0) 11

NINE wickets for 129

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-19(J Lynch) 2-37(J Kroehnert) 3-37(BL Sevil) 4-88(J Firth) 5-94(MJ Summers) 6-94(BL Jurd) 7-121(JS Weatherstone) 8-121(T McLaren) 9-124(K Lawrence)

Bowling: L Harris 3.1-0-23-1, J Ellis 2.5-0-18-1, DW Cleaver 3-0-20-1, J Amos 3-0-14-2, BG Scott 4-0-29-0, J Peady 4-0-24-2

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c Kippax b McLaren 16

DW Cleaver c JS Weatherstone b Firth 21

L Harris b Kroehnert 0

R Green b Kroehnert 11

J Ellis c JS Weatherstone b Firth 9

J Rainbow run out 10

LJ Sullivan c Firth b Jurd 0

SL McLennan run out 0

J Peady not out 5

J Amos not out 9

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 9, nb 0) 10

EIGHT wickets for 91

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-36(T Kroehnert) 2-37(L Harris) 3-53(R Green) 4-59(DW Cleaver) 5-75(J Ellis) 6-75(LJ Sullivan) 7-76(SL McLennan) 8-76(J Rainbow)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 3-0-12-0(1w), BJ Weatherstone 3-0-10-0(2w), T McLaren 4-0-15-1, J Kroehnert 4-0-18-2(3w), J Firth 3-0-15-2, BL Jurd 3-0-20-1