Brothers burst Services’ bubble with romping win

Brothers batsman Ben Jurd hit a whopping 68 run score from the middle order to help down South Services at Lower Fisher Park yesterday. Photo: Adam Hourigan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :South Services have been handed a second consecutive defeat with Brothers claiming a statement win at Lower Fisher Park yesterday.

The two sides came into 2020 off the back of shock losses but Brothers put a stamp of authority on the competition with an 106-run win, limiting Services to a lowly 29 runs.

Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert said the win was “unreal” after a poor start with the bat from the top order.

“We obviously didn’t start very well. We were lucky Ben Jurd (68) batted way he did,” Kroehnert said.

“It was a very mature display and his first big score of the season.”

Kroehnert was confident his side could get the result after setting 135 runs.

“We knew anything over 100 would be more than enough to defend,” he said.

“Services are very reliant on Dylan Cleaver and the top order so to get him out for seven was a good start.”

Bill Weatherstone put in another top performance with a five wicket haul against South Services. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Brothers’ star seamers, Bill Weatherstone (5 for 11 off 8) and Dylan Lucas (2 for 10 off 8), opened the bowling and Kroehnert said they made all the difference.

“Bill and Dylan bowled eight overs straight each and, while they probably could have shared wickets a little more, were both deadly out there,” he said.

“Dylan bowled better than his figures suggested. He got us right in there early. Once we got a couple more they lost their confidence and we had all the momentum. We kept going and taking wickets.

“It could have gone down to the wire with our score but our bowling was too strong.”

Kroehnert said tension was high both on and off the pitch but he was pleased to see his side knuckle down for the victory.

“It was important to get the win. They did a lot of talking before and during the match as well as off it during rain delay they. We played with a lot of heart because we really wanted to knock them off the top,” he said.

“We left the talking to our game and it showed in the maturity of our display. It was very satisfying.”

The win was just what the doctor ordered according to Kroehnert, who was keen to shake off the loss in the final game of 2019.

“It’s a really good boost after losing to Westlawn East. We wanted to prove a point against the competition leaders,” he said.

“We knew if we did little things right we could get on top.

“This gives us motivation for the next time we play them. We’ll need to be just as good. Hopefully can do the same in round 14.

While an important win, Kroehnert said Services were not their biggest concern in the GDSC Premier League, with last year’s premiers starting to find their form.

“It gives us plenty of momentum for the year but I believe Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel are the ones to watch,” he said.

“They’re waiting to grow another leg and beat any team so we’ll need to be wary of the threat they carry late on.”