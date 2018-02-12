Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brothers in perilous position after red-hot Shaw spell

RETIRED HURT: Brothers batsman Jamie Firth was felled by a Ben Shaw rib tickler in the GDSC Premier League at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.
RETIRED HURT: Brothers batsman Jamie Firth was felled by a Ben Shaw rib tickler in the GDSC Premier League at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday. Bill North
Bill North
by

EASTS v BROTHERS: Jamie Firth survived a scary incident in the GDSC Premier League clash at Lower Fisher Oval on Saturday.

The in-form Clocktower Hotel Brothers all-rounder was struck by the ball in the chest during a blistering spell from GDSC Easts opening bowler Ben Shaw.

Firth stayed down for some time before he retired hurt and went to hospital.

Photos
View Gallery

However, Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert is confident Firth will be fit to resume his place next week with the side sitting in a perilous position at 2 for 45 chasing Easts' competitive total of 156.

"He definitely had the wind knocked out of him and it drew a fair bit of attention," said Kroehnert, who was at the non-striker's end at the time.

"He went to hospital to get it checked out. But it's nothing too serious. A bit of bruising is the end result from it all."

Photos
View Gallery

Earlier, captain Andrew Latham (34) helped Easts off to a bright start to be 2 for 87 before Kroehnert (4 for 28 off 10.4) combined with Andy Kinnane (2 for 33 off 15) to quell the attack with spin.

"After seeing how much trouble Andy Kinnane was causing from his end, I thought we might as well bring on spin from both ends and it worked pretty well in this instance," the legspin convert said.

"I was talking to Bill Kerr about (bowling spin) two seasons ago and thought it would always be handy to have a second spinner. Now that Troy (McLaren) is not playing and we've got plenty of medium pacers, I thought it was an option to try.

"It's been a fair while in the making. I don't know how long I'll stick with it, but I guess it depends if I can land the ball for a long period of time."

Brothers batsman Jamie Firth is stung by a Ben Shaw rib tickler in Clarence River Cricket Association's 2017/18 GDSC Premier League round 13 match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday, 10th February, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Brothers batsman Jamie Firth is stung by a Ben Shaw rib tickler in Clarence River Cricket Association's 2017/18 GDSC Premier League round 13 match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday, 10th February, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Buy Now

Shaw (1 for 13 off 8) generated plenty of pace to help put Brothers on the backfoot in reply.

"Definitely one of the fastest spells I've seen Benny Shaw bowl," Kroehnert said "He just hit the deck and got it to go any which way."

SCOREBOARD

GDSC EASTS v CLOCKTOWER HOTEL BROTHERS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Jeff Hackett, Steve Millar

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

M Thiering c J Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 7

A Latham c J Kroehnert b Kinnane 34

JJ Watters c J Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 18

M Spencer lbw b BJ Weatherstone 18

T Gerrard b J Kroehnert 22

S Connor c BJ Weatherstone b Kinnane 0

B Knight b J Kroehnert 21

M Robins b J Kroehnert 6

G Connor not out 5

M Cooper lbw b JS Weatherstone 5

BJ Shaw b J Kroehnert 0

Extras (b 2, lb 9, w 5, nb 4) 20

Total: 156

Overs: 52.4

FoW: 1-7(M Thiering) 2-32(JJ Watters) 3-87(M Spencer) 4-102(A Latham) 5-102(S Connor) 6-128(T Gerrard) 7-142(B Knight) 8-147(M Robins) 9-153(M Cooper) 10-156(BJ Shaw)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 4-0-18-0, JS Weatherstone 10-1-29-3, J Firth 4-1-12-0, DJ Lucas 3-0-10-0, AJ Kinnane 15-7-33-2, J Kroehnert 10.4-0-28-4, BJ Weatherstone 7-1-15-1.

Brothers 1st Innings

M Kroehnert c Knight b Shaw 8

J Kroehnert c S Connor b Watters 21

J Firth retired hurt 0

K Lawrence not out 5

JS Weatherstone not out 5

Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 6

TWO wickets for 45

Overs: 18

FoW: 1-18(M Kroehnert) 2-38(J Kroehnert)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 8-1-13-1, S Connor 6-3-17-0, JJ Watters 3-0-6-1, A Latham 1-0-3-0.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  brothers brothers cricket club clarence cricket crca crca cricket gdsc easts gdsc premier league jamie firth

Grafton Daily Examiner
Property trust opens up

Property trust opens up

WESTLAWN Property Trust, the flagship trust for owners of Yamba Shopping Fair, will be opening their $250 million portfolio to investors

200 protesters say Byron deserves better

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out for the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments.

Last ditch stand against West Byron developments

New therapy club seeks Lego donations

HELPING OUT: Karleigh Brugnatti and Suzie Abrahms at playi with Lego.

Building blocks benefit children and adults with autism

'I thought I was doing 210km/hr'

The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie on Sunday.

Driver won't be getting behind the wheel in NSW for a while

Local Partners