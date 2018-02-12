Brothers in perilous position after red-hot Shaw spell

RETIRED HURT: Brothers batsman Jamie Firth was felled by a Ben Shaw rib tickler in the GDSC Premier League at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.

EASTS v BROTHERS: Jamie Firth survived a scary incident in the GDSC Premier League clash at Lower Fisher Oval on Saturday.

The in-form Clocktower Hotel Brothers all-rounder was struck by the ball in the chest during a blistering spell from GDSC Easts opening bowler Ben Shaw.

Firth stayed down for some time before he retired hurt and went to hospital.

However, Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert is confident Firth will be fit to resume his place next week with the side sitting in a perilous position at 2 for 45 chasing Easts' competitive total of 156.

"He definitely had the wind knocked out of him and it drew a fair bit of attention," said Kroehnert, who was at the non-striker's end at the time.

"He went to hospital to get it checked out. But it's nothing too serious. A bit of bruising is the end result from it all."

Earlier, captain Andrew Latham (34) helped Easts off to a bright start to be 2 for 87 before Kroehnert (4 for 28 off 10.4) combined with Andy Kinnane (2 for 33 off 15) to quell the attack with spin.

"After seeing how much trouble Andy Kinnane was causing from his end, I thought we might as well bring on spin from both ends and it worked pretty well in this instance," the legspin convert said.

"I was talking to Bill Kerr about (bowling spin) two seasons ago and thought it would always be handy to have a second spinner. Now that Troy (McLaren) is not playing and we've got plenty of medium pacers, I thought it was an option to try.

"It's been a fair while in the making. I don't know how long I'll stick with it, but I guess it depends if I can land the ball for a long period of time."

Shaw (1 for 13 off 8) generated plenty of pace to help put Brothers on the backfoot in reply.

"Definitely one of the fastest spells I've seen Benny Shaw bowl," Kroehnert said "He just hit the deck and got it to go any which way."

SCOREBOARD

GDSC EASTS v CLOCKTOWER HOTEL BROTHERS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Jeff Hackett, Steve Millar

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

M Thiering c J Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 7

A Latham c J Kroehnert b Kinnane 34

JJ Watters c J Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 18

M Spencer lbw b BJ Weatherstone 18

T Gerrard b J Kroehnert 22

S Connor c BJ Weatherstone b Kinnane 0

B Knight b J Kroehnert 21

M Robins b J Kroehnert 6

G Connor not out 5

M Cooper lbw b JS Weatherstone 5

BJ Shaw b J Kroehnert 0

Extras (b 2, lb 9, w 5, nb 4) 20

Total: 156

Overs: 52.4

FoW: 1-7(M Thiering) 2-32(JJ Watters) 3-87(M Spencer) 4-102(A Latham) 5-102(S Connor) 6-128(T Gerrard) 7-142(B Knight) 8-147(M Robins) 9-153(M Cooper) 10-156(BJ Shaw)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 4-0-18-0, JS Weatherstone 10-1-29-3, J Firth 4-1-12-0, DJ Lucas 3-0-10-0, AJ Kinnane 15-7-33-2, J Kroehnert 10.4-0-28-4, BJ Weatherstone 7-1-15-1.

Brothers 1st Innings

M Kroehnert c Knight b Shaw 8

J Kroehnert c S Connor b Watters 21

J Firth retired hurt 0

K Lawrence not out 5

JS Weatherstone not out 5

Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 6

TWO wickets for 45

Overs: 18

FoW: 1-18(M Kroehnert) 2-38(J Kroehnert)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 8-1-13-1, S Connor 6-3-17-0, JJ Watters 3-0-6-1, A Latham 1-0-3-0.