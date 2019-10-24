Brothers kick night cricket title defence into gear

LEADING MAN: Jake Kroehnert steps out into a drive during the 2018/19 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Brothers and Tucabia-Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park.

LEADING MAN: Jake Kroehnert steps out into a drive during the 2018/19 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Brothers and Tucabia-Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

CLEAVER'S NIGHT CRICKET: GDSC Easts were on the receiving end of a round one battering on the opening night of the Cleavers Night Competition, with defending premiers Brothers Elders Real Estate hitting their straps at McKittrick Park on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Brothers came out strong and were well on their way after losing just six wickets en route to 169 runs in the opening T20 innings.

Easts came out with real resolve, looking to get off to a strong start to give them a chance at catching their opponents' solid total.

Their resistance was fruitless though, as they could only manage 88 runs with a total of seven wickets taken after a strong display from Brothers in the field.

Brothers' next test will come against Westlawn in round four on November 13, while Easts will have a long wait before they have a chance at their first win, coming up against South Services in round six on November 27.

Round two will pit 2018/19 finalists Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pet Control up against Westlawn Cricket club at McKittrick Park on October 30.