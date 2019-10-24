Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEADING MAN: Jake Kroehnert steps out into a drive during the 2018/19 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Brothers and Tucabia-Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park.
LEADING MAN: Jake Kroehnert steps out into a drive during the 2018/19 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Brothers and Tucabia-Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton
Cricket

Brothers kick night cricket title defence into gear

Mitchell Keenan
by
24th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLEAVER'S NIGHT CRICKET: GDSC Easts were on the receiving end of a round one battering on the opening night of the Cleavers Night Competition, with defending premiers Brothers Elders Real Estate hitting their straps at McKittrick Park on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Brothers came out strong and were well on their way after losing just six wickets en route to 169 runs in the opening T20 innings.

Easts came out with real resolve, looking to get off to a strong start to give them a chance at catching their opponents' solid total.

Their resistance was fruitless though, as they could only manage 88 runs with a total of seven wickets taken after a strong display from Brothers in the field.

Brothers' next test will come against Westlawn in round four on November 13, while Easts will have a long wait before they have a chance at their first win, coming up against South Services in round six on November 27.

Round two will pit 2018/19 finalists Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pet Control up against Westlawn Cricket club at McKittrick Park on October 30.

brothers cricket clarence cricket cleaver's mechanical night cricket competition gdsc easts cricket mckittrick park
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Breward's bright future with Suns

    premium_icon Breward's bright future with Suns

    AFL It's been a hard road, but there's few nerves now for Georgia as she makes the AFLW

    BIG O: Australia's biggest wheel goes full circle

    premium_icon BIG O: Australia's biggest wheel goes full circle

    Breaking Workers in the loop of Australia's biggest ferris wheel

    Projects get nod despite not meeting planning rules

    premium_icon Projects get nod despite not meeting planning rules

    Council News Has Clarence Valley Council loosened its DA regulations?

    Slice of fortune finally comes golf club's way

    premium_icon Slice of fortune finally comes golf club's way

    Council News Dealing with sliced drives began golf club's land sale saga