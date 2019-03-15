Brothers make Fisher Park a priority

Jake Kroehnert plays a late cut shot during the GDSC Premier League clash between Brothers and Tucabia Copmanhurst at JJ Lawrence Field.

CRICKET: Brothers have bucked the trend of hosting the GDSC Premier League major semi-final on the CRCA's leading ground Ellem Oval after the side chose Lower Fisher Park for their clash with Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel.

While the pitch choice may play into the hands of Tucabia's 'fearsome foursome' bowling attack, with its notorious early seam movement, Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert said it was the right choice.

"It has been the scene of our better performances over the past two years,” he said.

"We seem to play our best cricket at Lower Fisher, and I know the boys enjoy it there.”

The ground was the scene of Brothers semi-final glory last season where Kroehnert hit 87 to beat Westlawn.

"I threw away a hundred that day, but we got the win in the end, so that's all that matters,” Kroehnert said.

Brothers have named a full strength side for the clash but will have to wait for a final call on the fitness of Dylan Lucas after he injured his leg in their win over GDSC Easts last weekend.

Former Clarence River representative Mitch Kroehnert is expected to make his return home from university for the clash.