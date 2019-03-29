Brothers ready to ignite Redmen after seven years

X-FACTORS: Karnunny (left) and Parla Pearce will add plenty of attacking flair to the Grafton Redmen this season in the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby competition.

RUGBY UNION: They're both naturally gifted footballers, match winners in their own right who are proud of their indigenous heritage.

Karnunny Pearce and his younger brother Parla are set to light up the rugby field for the Grafton Redmen this season.

And the talented brothers could be just the tonic needed to increase Grafton's try-scoring clout in 2019.

Karnuuny is blessed with speed, strength and magical footwork, while Para, who will debut in the all-important five-eighth position against Casuarina on Saturday, has a deft passing game combined with peerless vision and instinct.

Growing up in the Sawtell area, sport was a huge part of their childhood with Karnuuny excelling in swimming, soccer, rugby and touch football.

"I was a national swimmer, state soccer player, played Country All Schools in rugby and trialled with the Australian sevens side in Canberra,” Karnunny said.

When asked about his sporting achievements, Parla quickly took a backward step before his brother chimed in.

"Parla's a bit modest, but he did play for the Australian Indigenous side,” Karnunny said.

Apart from their love of sport, another thing the two brothers have in common is their unique first names. No "Stirling”, "Drew” or "Rory” here.

Karnunny means "Little Boy Dreaming” and Parla means "The Budgie Dreamer”, Karnunny explained.

The Redmen went close to losing the duo to rugby league after the South Grafton Rebels offered them a contract. It would have been a bitter blow for Craig Howe and the rugby club who over the years have been light on attacking flair in the backline.

"It was a tough decision for us (to sign with the Redmen), but in the end the Redmen found Parla a job and we wanted to play where we felt comfortable,” Karnunny explained.

"We haven't played together for a long time so it will be fantastic to team up again. We know each other's play and where we have to be on the field.”

It has been seven years since the siblings have set foot on a rugby field together. It looks like their dream to reunite will come to fruition this season in the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby competition.