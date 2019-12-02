Brothers stamp authority with 126-run win over premiers

Bill Weatherstone sends down a delivery for Brothers in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park

CRCA CRICKET: Brothers Clocktower stamped their mark on the 2019/20 GDSC Premier League competition with a comprehensive 126-run victory over GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

Captain Jake Kroehnert (87) produced his first half-century of the season as the Brothers top order blunted Tucabia's dangerous pace attack, setting the tone for the match at McKittrick Park.

Kroehnert put on 76 for the third wicket with Mick Summers (32) to set the platform for a highly competitive total of 8 for 211 off 40 overs, with Rohan Hackett (1 for 16 off 8) the only bowler able to contain the scoring.

"We probably had the pick of the conditions to make them bowl 40 overs in the muggy heat," Kroehnert said.

Opening bowlers Dylan Lucas (2 for 26 off 8) and Billy Weatherstone (2 for 24 off 7) ripped through Tucabia's top order before Dylan's younger brother Ethan Lucas (3 for 20 off 5) continued the rot.

Matthew Pigg hits a free-hit six for Tucabia/Copmanhurst in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park

Only Matt Dougherty (22) and Hackett (10) reached double figures as the reigning premiers slumped to be all out for 85.

"They needed more than five an over from the start so were always going to have to look for runs early," Kroehnert said. "We knew if we could keep it tight in the first 10 overs wickets would come.

"Ethan found some extra pace and was hard to handle. He capitalised on the pressure his brother built in the opening spell before him."

Dylan Lucas bowls for Brothers in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park

The win creates some valuable breathing space between the top two and the remainder of the competition after five rounds.

"It's the same story as every other year; it's a little bit easier to beat Tucabia before Christmas. It's going to be a lot harder when things get a bit more serious at the back end of the season, that's for sure."

Meanwhile, GDSC Easts-Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn picked up their first win of the season by cruising to a five-wicket victory against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.

On the back of a stoic draw against Brothers, Easts-Westlawn restricted their opposition to 113 with Nathan Blanch (3 for 14 off 7), Shannon Connor (2 for 12 off 6.1) and Pat Vidler (3 for 15 off 8) all impressive with the ball.

While Tucabia's Bob McKenzie (42) continued his solid season, he received little support until Damien Moran added 20 at No.9.

Vidler (23) and Connor (28) struck a 53-run opening stand before 24 from Samuel John at No.3 to set up a comfortable result in 22.3 overs.

LADDER: 33 South Services, 29 Brothers, 20 Tuc-Cop GI Hotel, 17 Easts-Westlawn, 14 Coutts Crossing, 13 Tuc-Cop PLE.