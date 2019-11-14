Menu
BROTHERS' BASH: Jake Kroehnert turns a ball into the legside during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers and Westlawn at McKittrick Park last season. Matthew Elkerton
Cricket

Brothers stick it to Westlawn to extend T20 hot streak

Mitchell Keenan
by
14th Nov 2019 4:38 PM
NIGHT CRICKET: Brothers Elders Real Estate have extended their winning streak in the Cleaver's Night Cricket competition to five over 2018/19.

Edging out Westlawn by 48 runs at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, Brothers have made the twenty20 game their own as they make a charge for a second straight title and third final in a row.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Brothers posted a solid 157-run total with their top order confident off the back of a huge innings in the GDSC Premier League last weekend.

With a number of players taking on Brothers as part of the Westlawn East joint venture over the weekend, Westlawn were familiar with the opposition.

But despite a strong start, Westlawn were held to a lowly total of 9/109 after a scorching bowling display from Brothers to extend their lead at the top.

Contenders Coutts Crossing and Tuc-Cop will face off in round 5 next week.

