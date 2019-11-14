Brothers stick it to Westlawn to extend T20 hot streak

BROTHERS' BASH: Jake Kroehnert turns a ball into the legside during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers and Westlawn at McKittrick Park last season.

BROTHERS' BASH: Jake Kroehnert turns a ball into the legside during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers and Westlawn at McKittrick Park last season. Matthew Elkerton

NIGHT CRICKET: Brothers Elders Real Estate have extended their winning streak in the Cleaver's Night Cricket competition to five over 2018/19.

Edging out Westlawn by 48 runs at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, Brothers have made the twenty20 game their own as they make a charge for a second straight title and third final in a row.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Brothers posted a solid 157-run total with their top order confident off the back of a huge innings in the GDSC Premier League last weekend.

With a number of players taking on Brothers as part of the Westlawn East joint venture over the weekend, Westlawn were familiar with the opposition.

But despite a strong start, Westlawn were held to a lowly total of 9/109 after a scorching bowling display from Brothers to extend their lead at the top.

Contenders Coutts Crossing and Tuc-Cop will face off in round 5 next week.