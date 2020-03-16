Brothers survive to fight another day in Premier League

Brothers Clocktower Hotel players rush to put the covers on the wicket during a rain delay in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League minor semi-final match against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn/GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park on Sunday, 16th March, 2020.

CRCA CRICKET: Brothers Clocktower endured a disastrous collapse, multiple rain delays and an almost heroic last stand to survive another week in the GDSC Premier League.

After winning the toss on Saturday, the Brothers top order put a high price on their wicket, with opener Kallen Lawrence (73 off 229 balls) and captain Jake Kroehnert (59 off 211) putting on a marathon 131-run partnership for the second wicket.

Brothers Clocktower opening batsman Kallen Lawrence edges and turns to realise his fate as he departs for 73 in the 81st over against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn/GDSC Easts in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League minor semi-final match at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 15th March, 2020. Bill North

But when the new ball was taken with Brothers at 2 for 156 after 80 overs late on Saturday, the match turned on its head.

Nathan Blanch (5 for 23) removed Lawrence in the 81st over. By mid-morning on Sunday, Blanch and Shannon Connor (4 for 18 off 19.1) had routed Brothers, who lost 8 for 20 in 13.6 overs to be all out for 176.

Pat Vidler (22 off 61) and Shannon Connor (8 off 42) got Easts/Westlawn's run chase off to a steady start. However, a top order collapse soon saw Easts/Westlawn slump from 0 for 33 to 4 for 40 and staring down the barrel of an inevitable defeat.

Bill Weatherstone (3 for 20 off 15) and Andy Kinnane (4 for 59 off 17.3) continued to chip away at the Easts/Westlawn resistance between multiple rain delays until Matt Lobsey (22 off 66) and Blanch (19 off 74) met in the middle at 8 for 100, still requiring 77 runs for victory.

The pair gave their side a glimmer of hope as they batted for an hour and a half together late into Sunday evening.

However, it came undone when Lobsey was run out by Ben Jurd, and Blanch holed out to Ethan Lucas off the Kinnanes bowling soon after to fall 27 runs short of victory.

CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE

Minor semi-final

BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER

v EASTS/WESTLAWN

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers Clocktower

Umpires: David Honeybrook, Bruce Baxter

Brothers Clocktower 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Vidler b Blanch 73 (229)

BL Sevil lbw b Connor 8 (15)

J Kroehnert b Lobsey 59 (211)

J Firth b Blanch 15 (48)

JS Weatherstone lbw b Blanch 0 (1)

BL Jurd c Hill b Connor 3 (8)

SR Kippax lbw b Blanch 0 (6)

AJ Kinnane lbw b Connor 0 (9)

BJ Weatherstone c John b Blanch 0 (10)

DJ Lucas not out 4 (18)

EA Lucas b Connor 4 (10)

Extras (b 3, lb 4, w 2, nb 1) 10

Total: 176

Overs: 93.6

FoW: 1-10(BL Sevil) 2-141(J Kroehnert) 3-156(K Lawrence) 4-156(JS Weatherstone) 5-160(BL Jurd) 6-165(SR Kippax) 7-166(J Firth) 8-166(AJ Kinnane) 9-166(BJ Weatherstone) 10-176(EA Lucas)

B owling: N Blanch 24-10-23-5, S Connor 19.1-8-18-4, MR Lobsey ?-4-20-1, C Brophy ?-4-26-0, BJ Shaw ?-4-20-0, PJ Vidler ?-4-21-0, A Latham ?-1-15-0, JR Grieve ?-2-26-0.

Easts/Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler lbw b Kinnane 22 (61)

S Connor c Kroehnert b EA Lucas 8 (42)

B Hill run out (DJ Lucas) 4 (18)

JR Grieve c Kroehnert b BJ Weatherstone 12 (25)

SJ John c Lawrence b Kinnane 0 (6)

A Latham c Sevil b BJ Weatherstone 17 (39)

C Brophy c & b Kinnane 6 (53)

J Martin c Firth b BJ Weatherstone 15 (30)

MR Lobsey run out (BL Jurd) 24 (66)

N Blanch c EA Lucas b AJ Kinnane 19 (74)

BJ Shaw not out 0 (8)

Extras (nb 5, b 10, lb 5, w 3) 23

Total: 150

Overs: 69.3

(8 wickets, 53.4 overs) 120

FoW: 1-33(PJ Vidler) 2-38(S Connor) 3-38(B Hill) 4-40(SJ John) 5-65(JR Grieve) 6-72(A Latham) 7-100(C Brophy) 8-100(J Martin) 9-147(MR Lobsey) 10-150(N Blanch)

Bowling: DJ Lucas 12-3-31-0, BJ Weatherstone 15-6-20-3, AJ Kinnane 17.3-5-59-4, EA Lucas 9-5-9-1, JS Weatherstone 10-4-12-0, BL Jurd 6-3-4-0.

• Brothers Clocktower won by 26 runs