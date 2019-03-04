Brothers take control of top of the table clash

ON THE BALL: Brothers middle order batsman Jarrod Lynch latches on to a pull shot during his half-century innings against GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval.

ON THE BALL: Brothers middle order batsman Jarrod Lynch latches on to a pull shot during his half-century innings against GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval. Kathryn Lewis

CRICKET: Brothers' infallible captain Jake Kroehnert brought up his fifth half-century of the GDSC Premier League season as he put his side in a commanding position in the top-of-the-table clash against GDSC Easts.

Kroehnert, who played with a more reserved style at Ellem Oval, hit 72 before he was undone by Easts' part-time spinner Chris Brophy (1 for 19 off 5).

He played second fiddle for most of his knock, working in tandem with Jarrod Lynch (65), who also continued his form with the willow. The pair put on 84 runs for the fourth wicket before they were gone in quick succession.

While the Brothers lower-middle order struggled for runs, the tail had no such woes with Bill Weatherstone, Nick Knott and Andy Kinnane all chipping in with handy runs as the side brought up a commanding total of 259.

"It was a good effort, especially after being sent in to bat at the start of the day,” Kroehnert said. "We went in with the mindset that we wanted to bat out our 80 overs. We couldn't quite make it (bowled out in 74), but I was proud of the way the boys went about it.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Kallen Lawrence's run of tough form continued with the bat, falling for three runs in the early stages, but Kroehnert said he was happy to see someone like Jarrod Lynch pick up his form for finals.

"It was actually good to bat with him for a while there, because we both like to push it between the wickets,” he said.

"We were able to take advantage of a few lazy fielders and pinch a couple of extra runs that we shouldn't have.

"I was out there looking to just soak up a few balls, and I was just happy to turn over the strike and let Jarrod play his natural game.”

It was a lion-hearted effort from Easts' top seamer Shannon Connor (6 for 108 off 30.2), who bowled almost half of the overs in the day to collect his fourth five-wicket-haul of the Premier League season.

Kroehnert said his side would come out chasing quick wickets next weekend to wrap up the game ahead of finals.

BROTHERS V GDSC EASTS

At Ellem Oval

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Tony Blanch, Paul Ensby

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Martin b Cooper 3

BL Sevil c Spies b S Connor 23

J Kroehnert b Brophy 72

J Firth c S Connor b Harrison 23

J Lynch st Martin b Spies 65

JS Weatherstone b S Connor 8

DJ Lucas c Spies b S Connor 0

NM Knott c & b S Connor 29

T McLaren lbw b S Connor 1

BJ Weatherstone b S Connor 14

AJ Kinnane not out 13

Extras (b 4, lb 1, w 1, nb 2) 8

ALL-OUT for 259

Overs: 73.2

FoW: 1-3(K Lawrence) 2-35(BL Sevil) 3-79(J Firth) 4-163(J Kroehnert) 5-165(J Lynch) 6-194(JS Weatherstone) 7-199(DJ Lucas) 8-206(T McLaren) 9-228(BJ Weatherstone) 10-259(NM Knott)

Bowling: S Connor 30.2-3-108-6(1nb), M Cooper 8-2-18-1, R Gillett 6-0-20-0, J Harrison 11-2-43-1(1nb), SJ John 6-0-19-0, C Brophy 5-1-19-1(1w), R Spies 7-2-27-1