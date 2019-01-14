Brothers tighten screws in grand final preview

RIGHT INTENT: Brothers Clocktower Hotel middle-order batsman Ben Jurd drives hard in the GDSC Premier League clash against Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ellem Oval.

CRICKET: A half-century from Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert and a tactical approach to the bowling crease, has cemented the side atop the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League ladder.

In what was described as a likely grand final preview, Brothers were unstoppable, setting up a 38-run win against Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel as the sun beat down on at Ellem Oval.

It was a result that was almost determined before a ball had been bowled with Kroehnert quickly putting Tucabia in the field after he won the toss.

"It was definitely a good toss to win,” he said. "Scoring 190 against Tucabia, any other day you would suggest it is not enough, but after they bowled 40 overs in that heat we were feeling pretty good.

"In saying that I still think it was under par. That track was unbelievable for batting and with the start we got we should have gone on to hit 200-plus.”

While opener Kallen Lawrence (11) was trapped in front by Brad Chard (2 for 41 off 6), Kroehnert (50) would quickly go to work in partnerships with Beau Sevil (22) and Jamie Firth (24) as Brothers pushed past the 100-run mark just before drinks.

But a mid-innings collapse of 3-21 soon put the brakeson the side's scoring, before a late cameo from Mitch Kroehnert (28) helped set a total of 8-193.

"It was more of a T20 effort from Mitchy,” Kroehnert said. "He ramped Brad Chard for four over the keeper and then slapped the next bouncer through the covers for four. I'm sure that would have added to their frustrations.”

With runs on the board, Kroehnert went to work with his bowlers as they aimed to tighten the screws against the Tucabia top order.

"We sort of spoke about how with a total like that, we wanted to set a defensive field straight away,” he said.

"If we could cut that boundary off in the first 10 overs we knew we could push that run rate up pretty high.”

Tucabia veteran Matt Pigg made a strong return to the field with two wickets with the ball and a handy 25 in the middle overs. Pigg worked well alongside Andrew Buchanan (43) but as the required rate continued to climb the side was forced to take more risks.

Andy Kinnane and Bill Weatherstone finished the game with three wickets each as Brothers bowled Tucabia out for 155 in the 39th over.

BROTHERS V TUC-COP GI HOTEL

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Brothers

Umpires: David Honeybrook

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence lbw b Chard 10

BL Sevil c Pigg b Hackett 34

J Kroehnert c Bultitude b Buchanan 50

J Firth lbw b Pigg 24

BL Jurd c Bultitude b Pigg 17

J Lynch c Cootes b Pardoe 21

M Kroehnert c Cootes b Chard 28

JS Weatherstone b Pardoe 4

T McLaren not out 5

BJ Weatherstone not out 3

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 5, nb 1) 9

EIGHT wickets for 193

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-13(K Lawrence) 2-46(BL Sevil) 3-111(J Firth) 4-115(J Kroehnert) 5-132(BL Jurd) 6-158(J Lynch) 7-180(JS Weatherstone) 8-186(M Kroehnert)

Bowling: B Chard 6-0-41-2(1w), BR Pardoe 8-1-41-2(1nb), R Hackett 8-0-22-1(1w), DJ Cootes 4-0-19-0(2w), MC Pigg 8-1-33-2(1w), AJ Buchanan 6-0-34-1

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

B Ryan b M Kroehnert 16

DJ Cootes c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 17

MJ Dougherty b M Kroehnert 9

MC Pigg c Lawrence b Kinnane 25

AJ Buchanan run out 43

R Hackett c M Kroehnert b Kinnane 1

T Bultitude b Kinnane 6

BR Pardoe c Lynch b McLaren 15

B Chard c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 10

BG Martin b BJ Weatherstone 2

DW Woods not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 6, nb 2) 10

ALL-OUT for 155

Overs: 39

FoW: 1-30(DJ Cootes) 2-39(B Ryan) 3-55(MJ Dougherty) 4-82(MC Pigg) 5-83(R Hackett) 6-100(T Bultitude) 7-138(BR Pardoe) 8-145(AJ Buchanan) 9-153(BG Martin) 10-155(B Chard)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 8.1-1-40-0(1nb, 3w), BJ Weatherstone 8.1-0-22-3(1nb), M Kroehnert 5-0-7-2, J Kroehnert 8.1-1-27-0, AJ Kinnane 8.1-0-37-3, T McLaren 2-0-20-1(1w)