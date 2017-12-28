Brothers to rock in the New Year

GET UP AND DANCE: Tony Ford sings with brother Darren at New Years last year.

TONY Ford hasn't celebrated a New Year's Eve with his wife for at least 24 years.

Together he and his brother Darren, better known as Crinkle and Boog of the Ford Brothers have been helping thousands of people ring in the New Year in a rockin' good style.

"We just haven't had one off, we just always play for the people,” Tony said.

The brothers will play this New Year's Eve at the Brooms Head Bowling Club, and Tony said he was looking forward to another big night.

"It's a bit of a different crowd, a lot more vibier and there's a lot more fun in the air,” he said.

"We're really looking forward to getting back to Brooms Head, in front of a strong local crowd.

Tony said come the moment the clock struck midnight, he wasn't sure what song they'd play.

"We'll just see how the crowd goes. We've been doing it for that long it's good to read the crowd what they want,” he said.

"The most requested songs we get would be Sweet Home Alabama or Blister in the Sun, or anything rocky from that 70's/80's time.”

And despite missing out on getting in with the crowd, he said he'd always enjoyed providing the soundtrack for everyone else's New Year's party.

"The best thing about playing with my brother Boog, we bounce off each other, we love to have a beer with the crowd and celebrate with them,” he said.

"We get the same vibe as what they're experiencing. We've very rarely had a bad New Year's night.”

The Ford Brothers will start playing at the Brooms Head Bowling Club at 8pm.