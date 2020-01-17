Brothers wary as Tuc-Cop GI Hotel gain momentum

Tom Coutts hits a ball high in the air in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park last season.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :Brothers made the statement of the season with a 106-run win over South Services last weekend but defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel are finding their rhythm.

The two sides will go up against each other at Ulmarra Showground tomorrow and while Brothers sit on top of the GDSC Premier League, Tuc-Cop are more than capable of beating any side in the competition when they turn it on.

Tuc-Cop will want a strong start against Brothers’ blistering batting attack and Matt Pigg could be the man to cause some damage after a 4 for 9 display against Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving last weekend.

But Brothers won’t let the defending premiers in easily as they look to rid any further blemishes on their record after a near-perfect 2019.

South Services will look to dust themselves off after two straight losses when they face a lowly Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park.

Coutts have struggled to put a full-strength outfit on the park as of late but with captain Tim Tilse returning alongside big hitter Eli Fahey, the last-placed side could have a shot at finding an upset to add to Services’ woes.

In the final match of the round, Tuc-Cop PLE and Westlawn East will face off in a mid-table bout and the joint side will be confident after a string of solid results through the middle of the season.

Tuc-Cop PLE’s Derek Woods has been in form with the bat though and could look to post another big score.

GAME DAY: Tuc-Cop GI Hotel welcome Brothers to Ulmarra Showground, Coutts Crossing take on South Services at Lower Fisher Park and Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving go up against Westlawn East at JJ Lawrence Fields from 1pm tomorrow.