Brothers wary of South Services

NIGHT CRICKET: Brothers have made a perfect start to their 2017/18 Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket season, and they will be looking to keep their record intact when they take on South Services at McKittrick Park tonight.

Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert said South Services have been a difficult team to beat, regardless of how they look on paper.

"We're not going to take them lightly, not with our record against them.

"In the past we've been a little bit of their bunny, they've got a good record against us no matter how strong their side is.

"We're confident we can get the win. Hopefully we can play at 100 per cent and if we do that we should come away with the win."

Kroehnert has been impressed with the batting performances his team put together in their first two matches, scoring 165 and 192 off their 30 overs.

"Our batting has put ourselves in a good situation over the past two games, but now the pressure is on us to keep that going," he said.

"Jamie Firth has been in nearly the best touch he has ever been and has really lead from the front.

"I'm definitely pleased with how we've started this season. I feel like we haven't quite achieved what we're capable of previously in the Night Cricket competition, so it's been good to get off to a good start like this. We've been enjoying our Night Cricket so far this season, so I'm hoping we can keep it up," Kroehnert said.