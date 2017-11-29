Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Brothers wary of South Services

Brothers heavy hitter Jamie Firth laces a ball through the covers during Round 5 of Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket at McKIttrick Park.
Brothers heavy hitter Jamie Firth laces a ball through the covers during Round 5 of Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket at McKIttrick Park. Matthew Elkerton
by Jarrard Potter

NIGHT CRICKET: Brothers have made a perfect start to their 2017/18 Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket season, and they will be looking to keep their record intact when they take on South Services at McKittrick Park tonight.

Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert said South Services have been a difficult team to beat, regardless of how they look on paper.

"We're not going to take them lightly, not with our record against them.

"In the past we've been a little bit of their bunny, they've got a good record against us no matter how strong their side is.

"We're confident we can get the win. Hopefully we can play at 100 per cent and if we do that we should come away with the win."

Kroehnert has been impressed with the batting performances his team put together in their first two matches, scoring 165 and 192 off their 30 overs.

"Our batting has put ourselves in a good situation over the past two games, but now the pressure is on us to keep that going," he said.

"Jamie Firth has been in nearly the best touch he has ever been and has really lead from the front.

"I'm definitely pleased with how we've started this season. I feel like we haven't quite achieved what we're capable of previously in the Night Cricket competition, so it's been good to get off to a good start like this. We've been enjoying our Night Cricket so far this season, so I'm hoping we can keep it up," Kroehnert said.

Topics:  brothers cricket club cleavers mechanical night cricket night cricket south services

Grafton Daily Examiner
WHO'S THE BOSS: Debbie Butler

WHO'S THE BOSS: Debbie Butler

The Elders franchisee leapt at chance to take up new challenge and hasn't looked back

SECRET: Local engineer works on new car product

IT'S A SECRET: Nigel Petrie, left, and Warren Cooper look over an engine part they're working on in Nigel's 1989 Nissan Silvia for a prominent Australian automotive company to take onto the international market.

There's a radical engine part taking shape in a South Grafton shed.

Romance not over for Kombi lovers

Kombis on display at the Salty Kombi Show and Shine.

Show and Shine brings van fans to Yamba

Hottest 100: Did Triple J make a mistake in changing the date?

Invasion Day March through Hobart in 2017 ending at Parliament Lawns in support of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones

Moving countdown an 'attempt to delegitimise' Australia Day: Minister

Local Partners

LOWER GRADES: Nelson's consecutive ton, Brothers double up

All the action from the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Second Grade competition.

Rosy race for Grafton speedway star

ON THE STAMPEDE: Grafton racer Josh Rose was impressive in his efforts to take out the V8 Dirt Modifieds Stampede at Hessions Auto Grafton Speedway on Saturday night. INSET: Russell Ward sustained a lot of damage to his V8 machine after hitting the safety fence and rolling.

Grafton Speedway star untroubled as he stampedes to victory

Manchester United closes gap on Premier League leaders

Manchester United's Ashley Young (left) beats Watford's Will Hughes to the ball.

United beats Watford to trim City's Premier League lead