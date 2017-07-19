BROWN BRILLIANCE: Local golfer claims second cup

GOLF: While it has been a long time between drinks, Grafton golfer Scott Brown has lifted the Grafton Golf Club's Herron Cup for the second time after a thrilling 36-holes at the weekend.

Brown had won the tournament as a 16-year-old junior golfer in 2006 and while injuries have limited his time on the course in the ensuing years a return to the greens over the past 12 months has turned up trumps for the golfer.

Playing off a handicap of six, Brown shot 73 on the first day followed by a 76 on Sunday to claim the nett event by five strokes from Aaron Howell (142) and club president Trevor Townsend (143).

"After the first day I was pretty confident that if I could play to my handicap I was a good chance to take the win," he said. "There were a few less birdies on the second day but I just did enough to hold on for the trophy."

It almost all came crashing down around the Grafton golfer on the 15th green on Saturday after a bunged chip onto the green left him with a lot to do to salvage a par.

"I duffed my chip on to the green but I got a bit lucky with my putt," he said. "I probably sunk a 40-50 foot putt. I was in a bit of trouble there, but I put the head through it and it managed to hit the back of the hole, popped up in the air and then dropped into the cup."

After stowing the clubs for the past few years, Brown was draged back onto the course by a couple of mates and has quickly refound his fairway form.

The 27-year-old said he was proud to secure the trophy against tough opposition.

Meanwhile it was a brutal display of power hitting that saw Grafton golfer Mat Worthing once again clinch the Grafton Bowl gross event.

Worthing hit rounds of 71 and 73 off the stick to win the Grafton Bowl for a record-setting 11th time in it's 34-year history.