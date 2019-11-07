Brown brings star power to Clarence Valley Sports Awards

SPOTLIGHT: Grafton-raised sports presenter Katie Brown gets ready to broadcast during the 2019 NRL Fan Fest at Martin Place in Sydney. Brown will host the 2019 CV Sports Awards.

GRAFTON-raised sports reporter Katie Brown will return to host her fourth Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Friday night.

Once a "rowdy Grafton Ghosts supporter”, Brown has found her way to the NRL reporting team and has featured prominently over the course of the 2019 season.

While she has reached new heights, Brown has been looking forward to the trip home.

"I'm really excited to come back to Grafton and I'm looking forward to seeing some of the local talent,” Brown said.

"I feel like when we all get together there's always such a good turnout and everyone walks away with more inspiration and more motivation to go away and try harder.

"They get a buzz out of it and so do I when I hear about some of the incredible athletes we have in our own backyard.

"The sense of community in our area is so special. We have so many good athletes come out of our region and it shows how much we put into developing these stars and the importance of sport.”

Brown said the awards could help aspiring stars make their dreams a reality.

"It's not just about winning an award on the night,” she said.

"People get inspired by others' achievements and realise those goals are not as far off as they seem.

"By the end of the night I'm always in awe with how much talent we have. It's unreal.”

Brown got her taste for rugby league as a teenager.

"My family were never big on it but I started going to games when I had a couple of boyfriends playing for the Grafton Ghosts,” she said.

"That's how I got involved. I was a very rowdy Ghosts supporter, like most are.”

Brown said she was excited to meet special guest Rodney Nugent at the awards.

"He's another local man who has gone on to achieve extraordinary things,” she said.

The 2019 CV Sports Awards are on at Grafton District Services Club at 6pm on Friday. Tickets available at the GDSC.