Brown, Randall return to help Magpies reignite season

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grant Brown made a strong return to the Lower Clarence Magpies fold, scoring a well-earned four-pointer as the first grade side returned to the NRRRL winner's circle at home against Northern United.

But it was another return that proved the difference for the home side with Dan Randall overcoming a leg injury to get back onto the field, and in turn made a few devastating hits on his Northern United rivals.

Moments of poor handling for the Magpies put extra pressure on the side, but they answered the call with staunch defence in the 26-20 win.

Club president Bruce Howard said he was proud of the way the Magpies responded to the extra workload, but admitted they would need to get the costly errors out of their game as they move forward in the NRRRL season.

"It turned into a really good, high-intensity game, we always have a good fight against the Northern United boys,” Howard said. "Our blokes were guilty of the poor handling, it really put the pressure right back on them, but it was great to see them hold their own and protect their line.

"It was a very physical game, there was no doubt it was very hard and brutal defence. Dan cut a few blokes in half with his efforts.”

While the game might have been hard-hitting and brutal at times, it was a special moment after the clash as the two sides came together to reflect on the game.

The Magpies were well supported by their youth ranks with Tom Simpson and Lachlan Barnes not looking out of place in their step up to firsts.

The win gives the Magpies plenty of confidence as they eye off another home clash against Byron Bay Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.