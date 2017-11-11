Brown to hoist sail and host awards night

Katie Brown at the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the GDSC on Saturday, 12th November, 2016.

SAILING: While the nerves will be racing for Clarence Valley Sports Awards host Channel 7's Katie Brown, it might not be for the reason everyone expects.

Before she takes to the microphone at the Yamba Golf and Country Club, Brown will man the sails as part of the crew alongside Yamba sailor Joe O'Keefe as he takes on Big River Sailing Club's annual Bridge to Breakers Regatta.

Brown will be pushed to her limits on the yacht as they race down the Clarence River from Harwood to the mouth.

The Big River Sailing Club's annual Bridge To Breakers Regatta on the Clarence River on Saturday, 5th November 2016. Debrah Novak

The annual regatta, which is the biggest regatta on the north coast, will feature all kinds of craft from sports yachts to dinghies.

The long course main event is steeped in tradition but provides a carefree racing environment, which club commodore Hariet Woodrow believes is the major appeal of the event.

"Boats will be coming from everywhere to get involved in the event," she said. "We have sailors coming from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast all the way to Taree.

"It is a good chance for some friendly competition on the water and the wide spaces of the Clarence River provide the perfect location for sailing."

There will be a fleet of about 60 boats taking to the Clarence River for the weekend, and with a light breeze forecast it should be perfect conditions for a day out on the river.

After she gets off the boat Brown will be doing a quick change before she hosts the Clarence Valley sport's night of nights which begins at 6.30 tonight.

