BRRRRR: Did you get the frost this morning?

Frost at a property just north of Lawrence this morning

IF YOU rolled over under the blankets this morning, there was good reason as frost covered areas of the Clarence Valley this morning.

As shown by this picture taken on a property north of Lawrence, they woke to find the frost covering the paddock areas and shallow water dishes frozen over

At the Grafton airport, the temperature dipped below freezing from 5am, reaching a low of -1.3C at 6.30am, though the "apparent” temperature reached -4 just on 7am.

The temperature at the Ag Research Station was 2.4C, with an "apparent” temperature of -1.1C.

The mornings are expected to warm up from tomorrow, with the expected minimum betweren 6-9C, and staying around that range until mid next week.

Daytime maximums are expecteed to hover around 20C, with Monday forecast to be 23C.