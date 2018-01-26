Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bruce Green Memorial Paddle

Some of the Red Rock- Corindi SLSC, before the Bruce Green Memorial Paddle.
Some of the Red Rock- Corindi SLSC, before the Bruce Green Memorial Paddle. Ebony Stansfield
ebony stansfield
by

The Red Rock- Corindi Surf Life Saving Club held their annual Bruce Green Memorial Paddle this morning, in remembrance of Bruce Green who sadly died in a tragic kayaking accident in 2014.

The event started at 9am, where over 45 members of the community paddled to raise funds for the SLSC.

Members of the surf club were congregated around the Bruce Green Memorial Bench, with some dressed in blue clothing in support of Australia Day.

Event co-ordinator Karen Dallas said the paddle is to remember Bruce one of their greatly missed members who passed away.

From 2008 to 2014, he consecutively was awarded the Most Patrol Hours award for the Red-Rock Corindi Surf club.

"The paddle is everything he represented..he loved the surf club, the reserve and paddling, " Ms Dallas said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Participants paddled from the boat ramp around buoys at Jew Fish point and then returned to the boat ramp.

The donation for the registration of the event went towards the Red Rock SLSC which included a sausage sizzle, and live music.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Hail could ruin your Australia Day

Hail could ruin your Australia Day

Australia Day could end early as huge storm headed towards the Clarence Valley

Showgirl event second to none

WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE: Makayla Richardson is representing Grafton at the Zone Showgirl event in a few weeks.

RUNNING for Grafton Showgirl is one the best experiences for Makayla

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Game, set, match for 'Big Four'

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, is consoled by Croatia's Marin Cilic after he retired injured from their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Moose and Pottsy tackle the big issues in sport.

Local Partners