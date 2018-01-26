Some of the Red Rock- Corindi SLSC, before the Bruce Green Memorial Paddle.

Some of the Red Rock- Corindi SLSC, before the Bruce Green Memorial Paddle. Ebony Stansfield

The Red Rock- Corindi Surf Life Saving Club held their annual Bruce Green Memorial Paddle this morning, in remembrance of Bruce Green who sadly died in a tragic kayaking accident in 2014.

The event started at 9am, where over 45 members of the community paddled to raise funds for the SLSC.

Members of the surf club were congregated around the Bruce Green Memorial Bench, with some dressed in blue clothing in support of Australia Day.

Event co-ordinator Karen Dallas said the paddle is to remember Bruce one of their greatly missed members who passed away.

From 2008 to 2014, he consecutively was awarded the Most Patrol Hours award for the Red-Rock Corindi Surf club.

"The paddle is everything he represented..he loved the surf club, the reserve and paddling, " Ms Dallas said.

Participants paddled from the boat ramp around buoys at Jew Fish point and then returned to the boat ramp.

The donation for the registration of the event went towards the Red Rock SLSC which included a sausage sizzle, and live music.