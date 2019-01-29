Menu
News

Flash flooding cuts Bruce Highway

by CAS GARVEY
29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

 

THE Bruce Highway is cut in multiple places this morning after a night of heavy rain caused flash flooding.

As of 6.30am flash flooding has closed sections of the highway at Reed Beds and at Gumlu.

It's also cut further south at Goorganga Plains at Lethebrook and at Bloomsbury.

In the north, the Bruce Highway is cut at Bemerside at Seymour River, but one lane is currently open to traffic as of 6.15am.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises delays are expected and urged drivers not to ignore warning signs to drive through floodwaters.

Road closures

A number of roads in the region are closed due to flooding. As of 6am they include:

  • Bruce Highway, Reed Beds, Shirbourne: All lanes affected, both directions, delays expected.
  • Woodstock Giru Road, Shirbourne: Water over road sections between Bruce Highway and Flinders Highway, all lanes affected.
  • Woodstock Giru Road, Majors Creek: Road closed to all traffic, long delays expected

 

The rain has caused havoc with a few intersections as well, with signal faults at a number of traffic lights in Townsville this morning including Sturt Street in Townsville City, Bayswater Road in Currajong and North Shore Boulevard in Burdell.

