Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bruce Highway closure due to smoke hazard

by Andrea Falvo
26th Sep 2018 1:46 PM

THE Bruce Highway has been closed 2kms north of Kennedy (south of Innisfail) due to a grass fire causing a smoke hazard in the area.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near the Bruce Highway and Nash Road.

The fire broke out at 10.45am and is posing no threat to property at this time.

However, police have confirmed the highway is now closed due to the significant smoke hazard.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Kennedy residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

bruce highway closure queensland smoke hazard

Top Stories

    Scottish town heritage brings in the three-wheeler crowd

    Scottish town heritage brings in the three-wheeler crowd

    News Triking group promises more visits to the Clarence are Maclean and Lawrence prove drawcards to members.

    Deb Newton: The face behind the Valley’s political leaders

    premium_icon Deb Newton: The face behind the Valley’s political leaders

    News Thirty years of politics for the Clarenceplenty of stories to tell

    How to cope with trauma following a tragedy

    How to cope with trauma following a tragedy

    Health What to look out for after a major incident

    • 26th Sep 2018 1:43 PM
    Breathing life into old riverfront property

    Breathing life into old riverfront property

    News Cranes breathes life into the former Grafton Bowls Club

    Local Partners