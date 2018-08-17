Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Truck crash on Bruce Highway
News

Truck rollover closes Bruce Highway

by Danaella Wivell
17th Aug 2018 8:37 AM

THE Bruce Highway near Eubenangee will be closed to heavy vehicles for four hours today following a truck rolling off the road.

A Police Media spokesman said the truck veered off the highway about 3am today and became stuck about 5m off the road.

He said there were no injuries and paramedics were not called to the scene.

A truck has rolled off the side of the Bruce Highway near Eubenangee. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
A truck has rolled off the side of the Bruce Highway near Eubenangee. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

A Cairns Police spokesman said the highway would be closed from 9.30am to 1.30pm to allow tow trucks to recover and remove the truck.

"The closure will apply to heavy vehicles only. Diversions will be in place which will allow smaller vehicles to continue with care," he said.

"Drivers are urged to drive to the conditions and adhere to the directions of police and traffic controllers."

Transport and Main Roads Queensland will direct the removal of the truck.

bruce highway editors picks eubenangee truck crash

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley fires: what we know so far

    Clarence Valley fires: what we know so far

    Environment Latest updates on fires burning in the Clarence Valley

    REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

    REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

    Crime It's the fifth anniversary of a man’s death at Sandy Beach.

    DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    premium_icon DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    News You voted, and here's the best in breed

    CRICKET: Clubs handed deadline for joint league choice

    premium_icon CRICKET: Clubs handed deadline for joint league choice

    Cricket CLARENCE clubs have until Monday to offer commitment.

    Local Partners